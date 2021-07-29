See the Milky Way in all its glory

The Milky Way, our home galaxy, is on display every evening in the late summer sky. We can peer at the thickest part of the Milky Way, in the direction of the center of our galaxy. The galactic center lies within the constellation Sagittarius, with its famous Teapot asterism. Late July and August are always the best time of year to see the Milky Way in the evening. From the Northern Hemisphere, the central portion of our galaxy will dominate our southern sky, while, from the Southern Hemisphere, the thickest part of the galaxy will sweep gloriously overhead. Our readers are taking many beautiful images of our home spiral. Check out EarthSky Community Photos. And you can share your own, too.

Enjoy more Milky Way photos

Our home spiral from early spring

Bottom line: Milky Way season is upon us, and EarthSky readers are sharing their best photos of our home galaxy with our community. Share yours.