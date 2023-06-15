Today's Image

Morning and afternoon on Mars, from Curiosity rover

Posted by
Kelly Kizer Whitt
and
June 15, 2023
Morning and afternoon on Mars: A landscape of Mars with robot in front and sky half orange and half blue.
This is a colorized version of morning and afternoon on Mars, courtesy of a panoramic image from the Curiosity rover taken April 8, 2023. The scene represents morning (left) and afternoon (right). Image via NASA/ JPL-Caltech.

Morning and afternoon on Mars

Want to see what a day on Mars might look like? Then you’ll enjoy this new release from NASA. On June 13, 2023, NASA shared this colorized version of a panoramic image of the Martian landscape. The left side of the photo represents a Martian morning, while the right side is a Martian afternoon. The Curiosity rover is leaving an area of the red planet called the Marker Band Valley and took this image looking back at the region. You can see the tracks of the rover in the Martian soil.

Curiosity took the morning image on April 8 at 9:20 a.m. local time, and the afternoon image the same day at 3:40 p.m. Doug Ellison of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California planned and processed the images. Ellison said:

Anyone who’s been to a national park knows the scene looks different in the morning than it does in the afternoon. Capturing two times of day provides dark shadows because the lighting is coming in from the left and the right, like you might have on a stage. But instead of stage lights, we’re relying on the sun.

It’s currently winter on Mars, which means less airborne dust. Ellison added:

Mars’ shadows get sharper and deeper when there’s low dust and softer when there’s lots of dust.

Identifying the landscape

In the image, we see Curiosity in the foreground. The selfie captures the rover’s three antennas and nuclear power source. The white circle at bottom right is the Radiation Assessment Detector, or RAD. It measures the amount of radiation it’s receiving at the surface. This measurement provides important knowledge for making sure future astronauts will be safe on the red planet.

In the image, Curiosity stands in the foothills of Mount Sharp. Mount Sharp is a 3-mile (5-km) high mountain inside Gale Crater. And Gale Crater is where Curiosity originally landed in 2012. Marker Band Valley is home to salty minerals, where Curiosity found evidence of an ancient lake.

Time for Curiosity to move on to its next adventure!

Mars landscape with rover and bi-colored sky including landscape labels.
In this image, labels help you identify landmarks on the Martian surface. Image via NASA/ JPL-Caltech.

Bottom line: A new image from the Curiosity rover depicts morning and afternoon on Mars. The colorized image represents one day on the red planet.

Via NASA

Read more: Evidence for ancient river on Mars in new rover images

PinterestBuffer
Posted 
June 15, 2023
 in 
Today's Image

Kelly Kizer Whitt

View Articles
About the Author:
Kelly Kizer Whitt has been a science writer specializing in astronomy for more than two decades. She began her career at Astronomy Magazine, and she has made regular contributions to AstronomyToday and the Sierra Club, among other outlets. Her children’s picture book, Solar System Forecast, was published in 2012. She has also written a young adult dystopian novel titled A Different Sky. When she is not reading or writing about astronomy and staring up at the stars, she enjoys traveling to the national parks, creating crossword puzzles, running, tennis, and paddleboarding. Kelly lives with her family in Wisconsin.

Like what you read?
Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.

Your email address will only be used for EarthSky content. Privacy Policy
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More from 

Kelly Kizer Whitt

View All
House-sized asteroid followed by bus-sized asteroid
June 15, 2023
True, 5 planets align June mornings. But …
June 15, 2023
Solstice sky features cosmic trio of moon, Venus and Mars
June 15, 2023
Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano is still erupting
June 15, 2023