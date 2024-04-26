Earth

Severe storms, tornadoes ravage central US

Kelly Kizer Whitt
April 26, 2024


Jordan Hall captured this shocking footage of a tornado crossing Interstate 80 near Lincoln, Nebraska, on Friday afternoon. Read more about Friday’s severe storms and Saturday’s outlook, below.

Severe storms for the central US

Severe weather – including tornadoes – churned up the Great Plains on Friday. And meteorologists predict more severe weather for Saturday and into Sunday. Nebraska was the focus of much of the severe weather on Friday (April 26, 2024), including a large tornado that crossed Interstate 80 just outside of Lincoln, Nebraska. Some of the storm damage images near Lincoln show flipped cars and a train thrown from the tracks. In the western suburbs of Omaha – near Waterloo and Elkhorn – a destructive wedge tornado caused multiple injuries and extensive damage to property. At this time, there have been no reports of fatalities. The severe storms moved into Iowa, causing excessive damage there as well.

Give back to astronomy with a donation to EarthSky.org! Your gift will support educational resources that teach people of all ages about space exploration and the fascinating facts about our universe.

Nebraska wedge tornadoes

The huge wedge tornado near Omaha may have been one of the strongest ever, according to early reports by meteorologists. Then later in the afternoon, another wedge tornado formed east of Omaha.

Severe storms moved into Iowa

The storm system in Nebraska crossed the border into Iowa.

Other Plains tornadoes

Also on Friday, a tornado spun up outside of Waco, Texas. Plus, Kansas also saw a tornado east of Wichita.

Forecast for Saturday

Much of the central US will again be under the gun for severe storms on Saturday. Keep up-to-date with the rapidly changing forecast by checking in with the National Weather Service.

Severe storms: Green to yellow shadings across the middle of a map of the US.
The National Weather Service says that strong storms are possible in much of the central US on Saturday, stretching from Michigan and Wisconsin down to Texas. Parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Iowa are of particular concern. Image via NOAA/ NWS Storm Prediction Center.

Bottom line: Severe storms with tornadoes caused destruction in the central US on Friday. More severe storms are forecast for the middle of the country for Saturday.

Read more: Tornadoes hard to forecast, but predictions improving

April 26, 2024
Kelly Kizer Whitt

About the Author:
Kelly Kizer Whitt has been a science writer specializing in astronomy for more than two decades.

