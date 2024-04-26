Severe storms, tornadoes ravage central US

Large destructive tornado crossed I-80 on the north side of Lincoln, Nebraska moments ago captured by @JordanHallWX #newx pic.twitter.com/hTk26Q28E4 — MyRadar Weather (@MyRadarWX) April 26, 2024



Jordan Hall captured this shocking footage of a tornado crossing Interstate 80 near Lincoln, Nebraska, on Friday afternoon. Read more about Friday’s severe storms and Saturday’s outlook, below.

Severe storms for the central US

Severe weather – including tornadoes – churned up the Great Plains on Friday. And meteorologists predict more severe weather for Saturday and into Sunday. Nebraska was the focus of much of the severe weather on Friday (April 26, 2024), including a large tornado that crossed Interstate 80 just outside of Lincoln, Nebraska. Some of the storm damage images near Lincoln show flipped cars and a train thrown from the tracks. In the western suburbs of Omaha – near Waterloo and Elkhorn – a destructive wedge tornado caused multiple injuries and extensive damage to property. At this time, there have been no reports of fatalities. The severe storms moved into Iowa, causing excessive damage there as well.

Heavy damage in Lincoln from a strong tornado. Train overturned pic.twitter.com/hYKnxdOHgI — Scotthollinger1 ?????? (@ScottHollinger1) April 26, 2024

Nebraska wedge tornadoes

The huge wedge tornado near Omaha may have been one of the strongest ever, according to early reports by meteorologists. Then later in the afternoon, another wedge tornado formed east of Omaha.

Local Omaha, NE resident Kyle Dodds has shot some of the most incredible tornado footage ever. pic.twitter.com/pbdRi7YMjK — James Pettus (@PettusWX) April 26, 2024

Omaha, Nebraska may have just seen one of the strongest tornadoes in US history based on radar data. Wow. https://t.co/DwPrVrsAXo — Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch) April 26, 2024

SIGNIFICANT damage on the West side of Elkhorn, Nebraska. Multiple injuries. Some houses swept. #NEwx pic.twitter.com/zoyrFSyEoz — Thomas Hinterdorfer (@hinto62) April 26, 2024

“Chief, we have 30-40 houses gone. We need mass casualty resources..”#OmahaScanner #TornadoOmaha2024 — Omaha Scanner (@omaha_scanner) April 26, 2024

Severe storms moved into Iowa

The storm system in Nebraska crossed the border into Iowa.

Harlan IA Tornado. pic.twitter.com/IfiOqK03wI — Colorado Storm Chasers (@COStormChasers) April 26, 2024

LARGE tornado on the ground just moved through Minden, Iowa! Calling off the chase to help! LSC/Matthew Smith pic.twitter.com/DiPlDGZ3IL — Live Storm Chasers (@LiveStormChaser) April 26, 2024

Minden is gone pic.twitter.com/dyEpCIGPjB — Storm Captures Pictures/Videos (@StormCaptures) April 26, 2024

Other Plains tornadoes

Also on Friday, a tornado spun up outside of Waco, Texas. Plus, Kansas also saw a tornado east of Wichita.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Cayla Porter shared this footage of the Tornado as seen in the area near TSTC in Waco, Texas. LIVE: https://t.co/zXRphwcJau pic.twitter.com/Za5T38JD3K — KWTX News 10 (@kwtx) April 26, 2024

Forecast for Saturday

Much of the central US will again be under the gun for severe storms on Saturday. Keep up-to-date with the rapidly changing forecast by checking in with the National Weather Service.

Bottom line: Severe storms with tornadoes caused destruction in the central US on Friday. More severe storms are forecast for the middle of the country for Saturday.

Read more: Tornadoes hard to forecast, but predictions improving