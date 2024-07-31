Today's Image

See it! Moon and Jupiter in late July 2024

Cristina Ortiz
July 31, 2024
Dark sky with clouds at the bottom and left side. There is a bright moon to the left and many dots above, below and to it right side.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | EarthSky’s own Raúl Cortés, from Monterrey, Mexico, shared this image from July 30, 2024, and wrote: “It was cloudy, but the moon, Jupiter, Mars, the Pleiades and the Hyades were there just waiting for the clouds to break.” Thank you, Raul!

The last week of July has been a busy place in the eastern, predawn sky! The waning moon has been passing near planets, stars and star clusters in the morning sky. Jupiter is by far the brightest object you will see there, after the moon. The photos have been pouring in to EarthSky Community Photos. Here are some favorites.

For more sky events, visit EartSky’s visible planets and night sky guide.

Moon and Jupiter in late July 2024

Bluish sky with some clouds at the bottom. There are 3 dots and a bright moon.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Sudhir Sharma from Stormville, New York, shared this image on July 30, 2024, and wrote: “This morning’s partially cloudy skies show waning crescent moon, 25.7% illuminated, Mars on the right and Jupiter and Aldebaran in lower areas.” Thank you! Labels added by EarthSky.
Moon at top right, group of dots below, to its right side. Bright dot for Mars below. Two more dots for Jupiter and Jupiter and Adebaran at the bottom.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Steven Sweet Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, shared this image from the morning of July 29, 2024, when the moon was poised to begin sweeping past the predawn planets and stars. Steven wrote: “Moon with the [dipper-shaped] Pleiades, Mars, Jupiter and Aldebaran.” Also … see that V-shaped group of stars? That’s the Hyades; it forms the Bull’s face in Taurus. Thank you, Steven!

The moon and the 7 Sisters

Left side of the moon shining. There are some thin clouds at the top right of the image and several dots above the moon.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Adeel Shafiq from Lahore, Punjab, Pakistan, captured the moon and the Pleiades or 7 Sisters on July 30, 2024. Adeel wrote: “Tonight the waning crescent was in the Taurus constellation. The weather was tricky as there were clouds near the eastern horizon. But the moving clouds turned out to be helpful for imaging and created beautiful bands of lights.” Thank you, Adeel!
Four images of an almost full moon with some dots around and labels for them.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | As seen by Meiying Lee in Taipei, Taiwan, the moon occulted – or passed in front of – some of the stars of the Pleiades. She created this composite image of views from July 30, 2024, and wrote: “First, Merope entered the bright part of the moon and was occulted at 4:23 in the morning. Next, the Pleiades and the moon slowly approached, and at 5:08 AM, Alcyone also entered the bright part of the moon and was occulted. Unfortunately, it was already bright at this time, and we could no longer observe the phenomenon of them leaving the dark part of the moon.” Thank you, Meiying!

EXTRA: Evening planets

Venus and Mercury are back, too, low in the west after sunset now. Mercury will soon disappear again, but Venus will be visible in the western twilight through the end of this year. It’ll be farthest from the sunset in January 2025. Look for Venus in the bright evening twilight!

Purple and orangish sky with clouds and 3 dots labeled.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Gustavo Wilches-Chaux from Bogota, Colombia, captured this view of the sky on July 29, 2024, and wrote: “Mercury and Regulus in the top. Venus over the tip of the dark cloud in the bottom. This happened at the end of the amazing sunset.” Thank you!

Bottom line: The last week of July has been busy! The moon and Jupiter were surrounded by brigth planets and stars. Did you see them? Also, bonus! Venus is back after sunset! Here’s a gallery of images from the EarthSky Community, assembled just for you.

July 31, 2024
Today's Image

Cristina Ortiz

Cristina Ortiz - based in Granada, Spain - has been an EarthSky editor since 2021. "Since I was a kid," she says, "I could feel that passion for science and communication." Cristina has a master’s degree in translation and interpreting, specializing in science and technology. She has served as a translator, interpreter and proofreader in both science and technology for various media organizations, including Netflix, and for museums and other companies.

