See it! Moon and Jupiter in late July 2024

The last week of July has been a busy place in the eastern, predawn sky! The waning moon has been passing near planets, stars and star clusters in the morning sky. Jupiter is by far the brightest object you will see there, after the moon. The photos have been pouring in to EarthSky Community Photos. Here are some favorites.

Moon and Jupiter in late July 2024

The moon and the 7 Sisters

EXTRA: Evening planets

Venus and Mercury are back, too, low in the west after sunset now. Mercury will soon disappear again, but Venus will be visible in the western twilight through the end of this year. It’ll be farthest from the sunset in January 2025. Look for Venus in the bright evening twilight!

Bottom line: The last week of July has been busy! The moon and Jupiter were surrounded by brigth planets and stars. Did you see them? Also, bonus! Venus is back after sunset! Here’s a gallery of images from the EarthSky Community, assembled just for you.