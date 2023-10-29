Hunter’s Moon eclipse photos October 28-29, 2023

Everyone around the globe was treated to a full moon overnight on October 28-29, 2023. It was the Northern Hemisphere’s Hunter’s Moon, and it was near bright Jupiter in the night sky. Plus lucky viewers on one side of the globe were treated to a partial lunar eclipse. EarthSky’s global community is still sending in photos of last night’s moon, blazing Jupiter and the partial eclipse. Thanks to all who are submitting at EarthSky Community Photos!
Some in our community saw an eclipse
The shallow partial lunar eclipse of October 28-29, 2023, was visible from Europe, Africa, most of Asia and western Australia. Only 6% of the moon was in Earth’s dark shadow at mid-eclipse.
Bright full moon was near bright Jupiter
More Hunter’s Moon eclipse photos
Lunar eclipse photos in collages
Bottom line: The Northern Hemisphere’s Hunter’s Moon for 2023 was October 28-29. It was near Jupiter. And some parts of the world saw an eclipse. Hunter’s Moon eclipse photos here!
Kelly Kizer Whitt has been a science writer specializing in astronomy for more than two decades. She began her career at Astronomy Magazine, and she has made regular contributions to AstronomyToday and the Sierra Club, among other outlets. Her children’s picture book, Solar System Forecast, was published in 2012. She has also written a young adult dystopian novel titled A Different Sky. When she is not reading or writing about astronomy and staring up at the stars, she enjoys traveling to the national parks, creating crossword puzzles, running, tennis, and paddleboarding. Kelly lives in Wisconsin.
