Hunter’s Moon eclipse photos October 28-29, 2023

It was the Northern Hemisphere’s Hunter’s Moon

Everyone around the globe was treated to a full moon overnight on October 28-29, 2023. It was the Northern Hemisphere’s Hunter’s Moon, and it was near bright Jupiter in the night sky. Plus lucky viewers on one side of the globe were treated to a partial lunar eclipse. EarthSky’s global community is still sending in photos of last night’s moon, blazing Jupiter and the partial eclipse. Thanks to all who are submitting at EarthSky Community Photos!

The shallow partial lunar eclipse of October 28-29, 2023, was visible from Europe, Africa, most of Asia and western Australia. Only 6% of the moon was in Earth’s dark shadow at mid-eclipse.

Bottom line: The Northern Hemisphere’s Hunter’s Moon for 2023 was October 28-29. It was near Jupiter. And some parts of the world saw an eclipse. Hunter’s Moon eclipse photos here!