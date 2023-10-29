Today's Image

Hunter’s Moon eclipse photos October 28-29, 2023

Kelly Kizer Whitt
October 29, 2023

It was the Northern Hemisphere’s Hunter’s Moon

Everyone around the globe was treated to a full moon overnight on October 28-29, 2023. It was the Northern Hemisphere’s Hunter’s Moon, and it was near bright Jupiter in the night sky. Plus lucky viewers on one side of the globe were treated to a partial lunar eclipse. EarthSky’s global community is still sending in photos of last night’s moon, blazing Jupiter and the partial eclipse. Thanks to all who are submitting at EarthSky Community Photos!

Some in our community saw an eclipse

The shallow partial lunar eclipse of October 28-29, 2023, was visible from Europe, Africa, most of Asia and western Australia. Only 6% of the moon was in Earth’s dark shadow at mid-eclipse.

A moon with subtle colors and the left side is darkened.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Guiseppe Pappa in Pedara, Sicily, Italy, captured this image of the lunar eclipse on October 28, 2023. Guiseppe wrote: “I took a video with my telescope, and later I processed the files. I postprocessed with Photoshop to create a mineral moon eclipse.” Thank you, Guiseppe!
A full moon with the bottom portion darkened in an eclipse.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Riste Spiroski in Ohrid, Macedonia, also captured this image of the October 28-29 moon. Riste wrote: “Full Hunter’s Moon was taken at its maximum partial eclipse at 10:14 p.m.” Thank you, Riste!
A reddish nearly full moon with a dark corner at lower right and a lighthouse next to the coast far below.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Iaroslav Kourzenkov captured this image on October 28, 2023. Iaroslav wrote: “Hunter’s Moon and the penumbral lunar eclipse with Maugher Beach Lighthouse as seen from York Redoubt National Historic Site, Nova Scotia, Canada.” Thank you, Iaroslav!

Bright full moon was near bright Jupiter

A darkened temple with a lighted doorway and above is a full moon and bright dot nearby that is Jupiter.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Our friend Swami Krishnananda in Ranchi, Jharkhand, India, captured this image on October 28, 2023. He wrote: “This full moon photo taken tonight, along with Jupiter just below. It appeared in a clear sky above the sacred temple dedicated to Paramahansa Yogananda. I am sure admirers of this great ‘Father of Yoga in the West’ would appreciate this rare photo.” We do appreciate it. Thank you, Swami Krishnananda! Paramahansa Yogananda is author of the wonderful book Autobiography of a Yogi.

More Hunter’s Moon eclipse photos

Hunter's Moon eclipse photos: Silhouette of a sitting man watching the large, white full moon set over a distant mountain.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Riste Spiroski in Ohrid, Macedonia, caught the full Hunter’s Moon this morning (October 29, 2023), as it was setting in the west. Thank you, Riste! More Hunter’s Moon eclipse photos below.
Four images of the full moon, 2 partly eclipsed, some hidden partially behind clouds.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Adelina Bathorja in Tirane, Albania, captured these images of the full moon on October 28, 2023. Adelina wrote: “Another beautiful full moon, the Hunter’s Moon.” Thank you, Adelina!
Two panels, top one with moon almost touching the sea and the other wavering pink sun halfway set.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Cecille Kennedy on the Oregon Coast took these images of the nearly full moon on the morning of October 29, 2023. Cecille wrote: “With a radiant pink blush, the moon softly sets on the Pacific Ocean. The first image taken at 7:36 a.m., the second 7:38 a.m.” Thank you, Cecille!
Large pale pink moon at horizon over water, buildings, and trees.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Mickey Walters captured this image on October 28, 2023. Mickey wrote: “Hunter’s Moon rising over Naval War College, Newport, Rhode Island … warm fall evening.” Thank you, Mickey!
Large, white full moon over a rusty, dome-top water tower and a nearby tree.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Vermont Coronel Jr. in Quezon City, Philippines, captured the Hunter’s Moon on October 28, 2023. Vermont wrote: “An almost full Hunter’s Moon rising over the city.” Thank you, Vermont!

Lunar eclipse photos in collages

Three images of a full moon with different percentages of the moon darkened at the bottom.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Nikolaos Pantazis in Athens, Greece, captured these images on October 28, 2023. Nikolaos wrote: “A collage of tonight’s partial eclipse. The photos were shot at hours UTC, 19:45, 20:00 and 20:15, from start to maximum cover by the Earth’s shadow.” Thank you, Nikolaos!
Four images of the partial lunar eclipse with a slight darkening at the bottom of the moon.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Luka Milevoj in Labin, Istra, Croatia, captured these images on October 28, 2023. Luka wrote: “Partial eclipse of the moon, 12%.” Thank you, Luka!
A full moon on the left and a partially eclipsed moon on the right.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Salil Kawli in Mumbai, India, captured these images of the full moon and partial lunar eclipse on October 28-29, 2023. Thank you, Salil!

Bottom line: The Northern Hemisphere’s Hunter’s Moon for 2023 was October 28-29. It was near Jupiter. And some parts of the world saw an eclipse. Hunter’s Moon eclipse photos here!

