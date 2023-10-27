A partial lunar eclipse coming on October 28-29

People in Europe, Africa, most of Asia and western Australia will see a shallow partial lunar eclipse overnight on October 28-29, 2023.

Livestreams for October 28-29 partial eclipse

The whole half of Earth facing the full moon – that is, the whole half of Earth that’s in nighttime – will see the lunar eclipse. North America will not see it. At this eclipse, only a small fraction of the moon will enter Earth’s dark umbral shadow. For the most part, the October 28-29, 2023, lunar eclipse will appear as a penumbral eclipse of the moon. In other words, as the eclipse progresses, you should notice a dark shading on the moon (Earth’s penumbral shadow), followed by the barest of dark bites (Earth’s dark umbral shadow) taken from one edge of the moon.

Timeanddate.com, based in Stavanger, Norway, will host an eclipse livestream

Virtual Telescope Project, based in Rome, Italy, will host an eclipse livestream

The 2024 lunar calendars are here! Best Christmas gifts in the universe! Check ’em out here.

Lunar eclipse details

Penumbral eclipse begins at 18:01 UTC (2:01 p.m. EDT) on October 28. Earth’s lighter penumbral shadow will begin crossing the moon’s face. You probably won’t notice it at first. But, as the eclipse progresses, you should see a subtle shading on the moon.

Partial eclipse begins at 19:34 UTC (3:34 p.m. EDT) on October 28. Now it’ll appear as if a tiny, but dark, bite is taken from one edge of the moon.

Greatest eclipse at 20:14 UTC (4:14 p.m. EDT) on October 28. Only a small portion of the moon – about 6% – will be eclipsed by Earth’s dark shadow.

Partial eclipse ends at 20:52 UTC on October 28 (4:52 p.m. EDT).

Penumbral eclipse ends at 22:26 UTC on October 28 (6:26 p.m. EDT).

Note: A bright “star” will appear near the eclipsed moon. It’s really a planet, the biggest one in our solar system and the 2nd-brightest planet visible from Earth, Jupiter.

Visit timeanddate.com to get an exact timing of the eclipse from your location.

How long will it last?

From start to finish, the eclipse will last 285 minutes. And the moon will be in Earth’s dark shadow – for the partial eclipse – for only 78 minutes.

Read more: Why no eclipse at every full and new moon?

Who can see lunar eclipses?

A full moon is up only at night. And a total lunar eclipse is visible from all parts of Earth that are experiencing night while the eclipse is taking place. But some will see the eclipse more clearly, or more thoroughly, than others, depending on location. For example, some will see it at moonrise or moonset, when the moon is low in the sky.

Of course, lunar eclipses are safe to view with the unaided eye. Even though binoculars and telescopes aren’t required to view a lunar eclipse, they do enhance the view.

The constellation behind the partial lunar eclipse

The October 28, 2023, partial lunar eclipse occurs when the moon is in the constellation of Aries the Ram.

Find the moon’s path with respect to Earth’s umbral and penumbral shadows below.

Maps and data for the partial lunar eclipse

Visual Appearance of Lunar Eclipses

Danjon Scale of Lunar Eclipse Brightness

October 28, 2023, eclipse map and animation

More resources

Visit timeanddate.com to get an exact timing of the eclipse from your location.

Submit your lunar eclipse photo to EarthSky here.

EarthSky’s monthly night sky guide: Visible planets and more

Bottom line: A very shallow partial lunar eclipse happens during the night of October 28, 2023. It’s visible from Europe, Africa, most of Asia and western Australia.