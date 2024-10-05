Deep-sky photos for September 2024: Editor’s picks

The EarthSky community has many talented astrophotographers who capture stunning images of the deep sky. We gathered some of our favorite deep-sky photos we received in September 2024 for you to enjoy. Do you have some of your own deep-sky images to share? You can submit them to us here. We love to see them!
Deep-sky photos of diffuse nebulae
Cygnus and the Veil Nebula
The Heart Nebula
The Wizard Nebula
Deep-sky photos of star clusters
And a couple of external galaxies
Deep-sky video for September
Relax and watch a video of some of our editor’s pick of deep-sky photos for September 2024.
Bottom line: Enjoy this gallery of deep-sky photos for September 2024 from our EarthSky community. If you have a great photo to share, send it in, too. We love to see them!
Armando is known primarily as an astronomy educator, after 30+ years of extensive public outreach and 10 years teaching in colleges. As one of only a handful of science communicators in Puerto Rico during Comet Halley's last visit, he assumed a pioneering role starting in 1985 when science was just beginning to enter the collective mindset. Over the years, his work as a teacher, speaker and writer, inspired people to pursue interests in science and brought enduring change to Puerto Rican culture. After being accepted into the 2014–2015 Antarctic season of PolarTREC, Armando was assigned to the Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station, where in 2015 he successfully conducted 10 days of work at the IceCube Neutrino Observatory. His affiliations include Ana G. Méndez University, Cupey campus (2014 to 2021), the University of Puerto Rico, Aguadilla campus (2015 to 2017), NASA JPL's Solar System Ambassadors (2004 to 2006), and NASA Space Grant (2017 to 2019) where he served as an affiliate representative.
