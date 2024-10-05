Deep-sky photos for September 2024: Editor’s picks

Stunning deep-sky photos from our community

The EarthSky community has many talented astrophotographers who capture stunning images of the deep sky. We gathered some of our favorite deep-sky photos we received in September 2024 for you to enjoy. Do you have some of your own deep-sky images to share? You can submit them to us here. We love to see them!

Deep-sky photos of diffuse nebulae

Cygnus and the Veil Nebula

The Heart Nebula

The Wizard Nebula

Deep-sky photos of star clusters

And a couple of external galaxies

Deep-sky video for September



Relax and watch a video of some of our editor’s pick of deep-sky photos for September 2024.

Bottom line: Enjoy this gallery of deep-sky photos for September 2024 from our EarthSky community. If you have a great photo to share, send it in, too. We love to see them!

Share your recent Earth or sky photo at EarthSky Community Photos.