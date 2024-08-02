Deep-sky photos for July 2024: Editor’s picks

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Ernest Jacobs in Eden, New York, captured the Lagoon and Trifid nebulae in the constellation Sagittarius on July 8, 2024. Ernest wrote: “We are looking directly into the heart of the Milky Way. The Lagoon is visible to the unaided eye from dark-sky locations. You can find it about 5 degrees above the spot of the Teapot asterism in Sagittarius.” Thank you, Ernest! See more deep-sky photos from July below. Stunning deep-sky photos from our community
The EarthSky community has many talented astrophotographers who capture stunning images of the deep sky. We gathered here some of the best deep-sky photos we received in July 2024 for you to enjoy. Do you have some of your own deep-sky images to share? You can
submit them to us here. We love to see them! Deep-sky photos of diffuse nebulae
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Markice Stephenson in Los Angeles, California, captured this image of IC 1318, the Butterfly Nebula in Cygnus, on July 24, 2024. Thank you, Markice!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Steve Schaum in Ashokan Reservoir, Catskills, New York, captured the Heart and Soul nebulae on July 7, 2024. Steve wrote: “This is my first attempt at the Heart and Soul nebulae in the constellation Cassiopeia. What most people do not mention is the bright little red nebula – just above the Heart – is the Fish Head Nebula. I also had what I thought was h Persei, an open cluster of stars.” Thank you, Steve!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Jeremy Likness in Newport, Oregon, captured the Elephant’s Trunk Nebula, in the constellation Cepheus, on July 14, 2024. Jeremy wrote: “This massive cloud of ionized gas and dust contains a distinct column of matter that appears to curl at the end, earning it the name Elephant Trunk Nebula.” Thank you, Jeremy! The Eagle Nebula with the Pillars of Creation
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Andy Dungan near Cotopaxi, Colorado, captured this region in the constellation Serpens on July 5, 2024. Andy wrote: “Having looked at photos of the Pillars of Creation made me want to see If I couldn’t locate where in the Eagle Nebula, M16, that the Pillars were located. If you zoom in you will see the outline of the pillars that can be seen in the pic from NASA.” Thank you, Andy!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Jeremy Likness in Newport, Oregon, captured the Eagle Nebula with the Pillars of Creation on July 4, 2024. Jeremy wrote: “M16 is the Eagle Nebula. In its heart are the Pillars of Creation, massive columns of dust that are forming stars inside.” Thank you, Jeremy! Planetary nebulae
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Andrea Iorio in Marino, Rome, Italy, captured the Fetus Nebula on July 13, 2024. Andrea wrote: “NGC 7008, also known as the Fetus Nebula, is a planetary nebula with a diameter of approximately 1 light-year located at a distance of 2,800 light-years in northern Cygnus. William Herschel discovered it in 1787, in Slough, England. Its intricate and delicate structures make it a fascinating target for both amateur and professional astronomers studying the late stages of stellar evolution and the formation of planetary nebulae.” Thank you, Andrea!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Andrea Iorio in Marino, Rome, Italy, also captured Abell 78 on July 17, 2024. Thank you, Andrea!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Atharva Maurya in Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh, India, captured the Ring Nebula on July 8, 2024. Atharva wrote: “The Ring Nebula is a planetary nebula in the northern constellation of Lyra. Such a nebula is formed when a star, during the last stages of its evolution before becoming a white dwarf, expels a vast luminous envelope of gas into the surrounding interstellar space.” Thank you, Atharva!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Atharva Maurya in Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh, India, also captured the Dumbbell Nebula on July 20, 2024. Atharva wrote: “The Dumbbell Nebula, also known as M27, resides more than 1,200 light-years away in the constellation Vulpecula. With an apparent magnitude of 7.5, M27 was the first planetary nebula discovered. The term ‘planetary nebula’ is a bit of a misnomer based on the nebula’s round, planet-like appearance when viewed through smaller telescopes.” Thank you, Atharva! Deep-sky photos of galaxies
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Jeremy Likness in Newport, Oregon, captured the Andromeda Galaxy on July 9, 2024. Jeremy wrote: “It’s a galaxy so near it could be interacting with our stars. It’s so big and bright that you can photograph it with an ordinary camera. The Andromeda Galaxy, named for the constellation it hangs out in, is just off the edge of the distinct ‘W’ of Cassiopeia.” Thank you, Jeremy!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Mohammed Abdallah in Suez, Egypt, captured galaxies Messier 81 and Messier 82 on July 9, 2024. Mohammed wrote: “These fascinating galaxies lie in the northern constellation Ursa Major. I shot this from my backyard in Bortle 8.” Thank you, Mohammed!
Bottom line: Enjoy this gallery of deep-sky photos for July 2024 from our EarthSky community. If you have a great photo to share, send it in too. We love to see them!
Armando Caussade
View Articles
About the Author:
Armando is well known as an astronomy educator, after 30+ years leading extensive initiatives of public outreach and 10+ years teaching in colleges. As one of only a handful of Puerto Rican science communicators during Comet Halley's last visit, he assumed a pioneering role starting in 1985 when science was just beginning to enter the local mindset; over time his work brought meaningful change to the culture, inspiring people to pursue interests in science and technology. His affiliations include Ana G. Méndez University–Cupey, where in 2014 he spearheaded an 8-course extension program focusing on observational astronomy, the first ever in the island.