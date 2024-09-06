Deep-sky photos for August 2024: Editor’s picks

The EarthSky community has many talented astrophotographers who capture stunning images of the deep sky. We gathered some of our favorite deep-sky photos we received in August 2024 for you to enjoy. Do you have some of your own deep-sky images to share? You can submit them to us here. We love to see them!
Deep-sky photos of diffuse nebulae
The Crescent Nebula
The Elephant’s Trunk Nebula
Deep-sky photos of the Dumbbell Nebula
A globular cluster
… and the Andromeda Galaxy
Bottom line: Enjoy this gallery of deep-sky photos for August 2024 from our EarthSky community. If you have a great photo to share, send it in too. We love to see them!
Armando is well known as an astronomy educator, after 30+ years leading extensive initiatives of public outreach and 10+ years teaching in colleges. As one of only a handful of Puerto Rican science communicators during Comet Halley's last visit, he assumed a pioneering role starting in 1985 when science was just beginning to enter the local mindset; over time his work brought meaningful change to the culture, inspiring people to pursue interests in science and technology. His affiliations include Ana G. Méndez University–Cupey, where in 2014 he spearheaded an 8-course extension program focusing on observational astronomy, the first ever in the island.
