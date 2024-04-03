Eclipse day comet Pons-Brooks! Favorite photos here

Have you seen Comet Pons-Brooks yet? This fuzzy ball of ice and dust is making its way toward the sun. Its closest approach to the sun will be on April 21. So it’ll be near the sun in our sky on eclipse day, April 8. Read about seeing the comet on eclipse day here. With the help of binoculars or a telescope, you can currently spot this comet in the evening sky. Right now, it is in the northwest shortly after sunset. It’s been getting brighter! It might also become visible under dark skies to the unaided eye!

Comet Pons-Brooks and the Andromeda galaxy

In March, the comet was near the Andromeda galaxy in the constellation Andromeda in our sky, and astrophotographers captured some great shots of them together! The comet is now in the constellation Aries.

Will you see Comet Pons-Brooks during the eclipse?

Comet Pons-Brooks visits the inner solar system every 71 years. Its next perihelion (when it’s closest to the sun) will be on April 21, 2024. That will put the comet fairly close to the sun during the total solar eclipse of April 8, 2024. But will you see the comet during the eclipse? And should you even try to look for it?

More images of the comet and galaxy

More images of the comet

