How to spot ISS in your sky

Posted by
Deanna Conners
and
Lia De La Cruz
and
July 16, 2021
A blue background with a white line crossing the sky, near a medium-bright star and a few curved star trails.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Robert Watcher in Seaforth, Ontario, Canada, captured this cool image on May 17, 2021. He wrote: “A perfect night to capture the International Space Station. We had the trajectory down pat for moving through my frame during the middle part of its 6-minute crossing. Although I had no clue that tonight it would pass right through the view of the North Star (Polaris) – the white static star in the middle that all stars rotate around during the night – so that was pretty special.” Very special indeed. Thank you, Robert!

A bird? A plane? A space station!

The International Space Station (ISS) has been orbiting our planet since 1998. From most locations on Earth, assuming you have clear night skies, you can see ISS for yourself. It looks like a bright star moving quickly from horizon to horizon to us on Earth. As suddenly as it appears, it disappears.

But how do you know when to see ISS pass overhead from your location?

NASA has a great tool to help. The Spot the Station program lets you sign up to receive alerts to let you know when ISS will be visible from your location anywhere in the world, both Northern Hemisphere and Southern Hemisphere. Plus, there’s a map-based feature to track when to look for the station as it flies over you in your night sky. You can also sign up for alerts via email or text message. Typically, alerts are sent out a few times each month when the station’s orbit is near your location.

Visit the Spot the Station website to sign up, and see a list of upcoming sighting opportunities.

How to spot ISS

If you sign up for NASA’s Spot the Station service, notices will be sent to you only when ISS will be clearly visible from your location for at least a couple of minutes. The notices contain information on which direction to look for ISS in your night sky. Not sure about your directions? Just note where the sun sets. You know it sets generally westward. From there, you can easily find the direction where the station will appear (for example, in the southwest or northwest).

Via NASA’s service, the height at which the station will appear in your sky is given in degrees. Remember, 90 degrees is directly over your head. Any number less than 90 degrees will mean that the station will appear somewhere between the horizon and the overhead mark.

Want a way to measure degrees on the sky’s dome? Make a fist, and stretch out your arm. Your fist at arm’s length is equal to about 10 degrees. Then, just use the appropriate number of fist-lengths to find the location marker, e.g., four fist-lengths from the horizon would be equal to about 40 degrees.

The station is bright! It’s hard to miss if you’re looking in the correct direction.

Jupiter, Saturn, the moon, and a streak - the ISS - in a twilight sky, above a suburban neighborhood.
View larger at EarthSky Community Photos. | Matt Lantz in Aledo, Texas, caught this image on the evening of November 19, 2020. See the streak? It’s the International Space Station. Matt wrote: “Was waiting to pick up my daughter from soccer practice and managed to catch the ISS as it passed right by the moon, Jupiter, and Saturn all right next to each other. Pretty cool!” Thank you, Matt!

Two decades of human occupation

The first module of ISS was launched into space in 1998 and the initial construction of the station took about two years to complete. Human occupation of the station began on November 2, 2000. Since that time, ISS has been continuously occupied.

ISS serves as both an orbiting laboratory and a port for international spacecraft. It orbits at approximately 220 miles (350 km) above the Earth and it travels at an average speed of 17,227 miles (27,724 km) per hour. It makes multiple orbits around the Earth every day.

The primary partnering countries involved in operating ISS include the United States, Canada, Japan, several European countries, and Russia. China is currently building its own space station, called Tiangong, and launched the first module in 2021.

One note. Those who live north of 51.6 degrees north latitude (for example, in Alaska) will likely have to visit the Spot the Station website directly. That’s because notifications in this region would be rare.

Enjoying EarthSky? Sign up for our free daily newsletter today!

Several connected cylinders with 8 rectangular golden panels on each end floating above the Earth.
The International Space Station (seen here in 2018) has been continuously occupied by astronauts since 2000. Image via NASA/ HowStuffWorks.

Bottom line: Learn to watch the International Space Station moving above your location.

Deanna Conners

About the Author:
Deanna Conners is an Environmental Scientist who holds a Ph.D. in Toxicology and an M.S. in Environmental Studies. Her interest in toxicology stems from having grown up near the Love Canal Superfund Site in New York. Her current work is to provide high-quality scientific information to the public and decision-makers and to help build cross-disciplinary partnerships that help solve environmental problems. She writes about Earth science and nature conservation for EarthSky.

Lia De La Cruz

About the Author:
Lia De La Cruz is a Physics graduate and Editorial Assistant of EarthSky, contributing also as a field correspondent with a long-time passion for space exploration that began early in her college career. She started her blog SkyFeed in 2018, which earned a mention in Feedspot’s “Top 50 Space Blogs to Follow," has been published in Smore Magazine, and led her to launch a communications career in tandem with her planetary passion. She currently resides in Southern California with her husband and small pug pup.

