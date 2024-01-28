How snowflakes get their distinct and various shapes

No doubt, exquisite crystalline snowflakes capture the imagination. But what is the science behind their formation, and is it true there are no two snowflakes alike?

First of all, the temperature and humidity of the atmosphere determine the shapes of snowflakes. And snowflakes form in the atmosphere when cold water droplets freeze onto dust particles. Finally, depending on the temperature and humidity of the air where the snowflakes form, the resulting ice crystals will grow into a myriad of different shapes.

EarthSky lunar calendars are back in stock! And we’re guaranteed to sell out, so get one while you can. Your support means the world to us and allows us to keep going. Purchase here..

Wilson Bentley

Wilson Bentley (1865–1931) from Jericho, Vermont, was the first person to capture photographs of snowflakes through a microscope attached to a camera. His collection of over 5,000 images – no two alike – introduced many people to the astounding diversity of snow crystals.

Classification systems

In 1951, scientists from an organization now called the International Association of Cryospheric Sciences (IACS) devised a classification system that characterized snowflakes into 10 basic shapes. Kenneth Libbrecht, professor of physics at the California Institute of Technology, in his guide to snowflakes at SnowCrystals.com, provides this chart of 35 types of snow crystals. They range from ice fragments to rods to the much more complex fern-like dendritic flakes we are all familiar with.

How snowflakes form from water vapor

Libbrecht has made extensive observations of how water molecules get incorporated into snow crystals. In his research, he observed that the most intricate snowflake patterns form when there is moisture in the air. Snowflakes produced in drier conditions tend to have simpler shapes.

According to Libbrecht’s research, temperature also has a large effect on the formation of snowflakes. Snowflakes formed in temperatures below -7.6 degrees Fahrenheit (-22 degrees C) consist primarily of simple crystal plates and columns. Meanwhile, snowflakes with extensive branching patterns are formed in warmer temperatures.

Be sure to visit Libbrecht’s website, SnowCrystals.com. It has a wealth of information about snowflakes and includes short videos of lab-grown snowflakes forming.

A gallery of snowflakes by Wilson Bentley

Bottom line: Temperature and humidity influence snowflake shape. The most intricate snowflake patterns form during warm and wet conditions.