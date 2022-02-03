See Chandra X-ray images in a dynamic new gallery

Chandra X-ray images show advantage of working together
NASA released a new gallery of Chandra X-ray images on February 2, 2022. Observing the universe in X-rays lets us see a whole realm of high-energy phenomena, otherwise hidden to our eyes. And the Chandra X-ray Observatory has been observing the universe in X-rays since its launch in 1999. Enjoy this new gallery of five images. It includes the binary system R Aquarii, the supernova remnant Cassiopeia A, the Guitar Nebula and its pulsar, the galaxy cluster Abell 2597 and the galaxy NGC 4490.
Bottom line: A new gallery of Chandra X-ray images showcases a wide range of objects in the universe and highlights how we can understand them better by combining data from several different observatories.
Kelly Kizer Whitt has been a science writer specializing in astronomy for more than two decades. She began her career at Astronomy Magazine, and she has made regular contributions to AstronomyToday and the Sierra Club, among other outlets. Her children’s picture book, Solar System Forecast, was published in 2012. She has also written a young adult dystopian novel titled A Different Sky. When she is not reading or writing about astronomy and staring up at the stars, she enjoys traveling to the national parks, creating crossword puzzles, running, tennis, and paddleboarding. Kelly lives with her family in Wisconsin.
