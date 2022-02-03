See Chandra X-ray images in a dynamic new gallery

Chandra X-ray images show advantage of working together

NASA released a new gallery of Chandra X-ray images on February 2, 2022. Observing the universe in X-rays lets us see a whole realm of high-energy phenomena, otherwise hidden to our eyes. And the Chandra X-ray Observatory has been observing the universe in X-rays since its launch in 1999. Enjoy this new gallery of five images. It includes the binary system R Aquarii, the supernova remnant Cassiopeia A, the Guitar Nebula and its pulsar, the galaxy cluster Abell 2597 and the galaxy NGC 4490.

Binary system R Aquarii

Supernova remnant Cassiopeia A

Guitar Nebula and pulsar

Galaxy cluster Abell 2597

NGC 4490, Cocoon Galaxy

Bottom line: A new gallery of Chandra X-ray images showcases a wide range of objects in the universe and highlights how we can understand them better by combining data from several different observatories.

Via NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory