Best photos: Moon and Jupiter, June 2023

The moon is just light-seconds away. And Jupiter – the biggest planet in our solar system – is light-minutes away. But they orbit around the sun on nearly the same plane. So sometimes we see them pass close in our sky. On the morning of June 14, 2023, the moon and Jupiter were near one another, as seen by people around the globe. It was beautiful! Here are some of the best photos of that event from the EarthSky community.
Bottom line: Moon and Jupiter photos – June 14, 2023 – from the EarthSky community. Thanks to all who submitted! Submit your photo here.
Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.
