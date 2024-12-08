See the best northern lights photos of 2024

Tom Rae captured this image at Aoraki/Mt. Cook National Park in New Zealand in May 2024 and wrote: “This aurora display was one of the most breathtaking sights I’ve ever witnessed. The excitement was shared by everyone under the stars, as this aurora was potentially the strongest in a century. The image features a rare stable auroral red ( SAR) arc, an atmospheric phenomenon that added to the spectacle, alongside the glow of billions of stars in the Milky Way.” Image via Capture the Atlas. See more of the best northern lights photos below. Best northern lights photos of 2024
It’s been an incredible year for seeing the aurora. The sun’s 11-year cycle is at its peak. And – if you follow
EarthSky’s daily sun news post – you know we had some amazing nights with far-reaching auroras, particularly on May 10 and October 10. Now Dan Zafra is back with his travel photography blog Capture the Atlas featuring this year’s best aurora photos. We’re sharing 10 of them here at EarthSky; see all 25 at Capture the Atlas. The submissions here encompass both the northern and southern lights.
Herry Himanshu captured this image in Banff National Park, Canada. Herry wrote: “As soon as it got dark, the aurora came out swinging, with vivid hues of reds, pinks and purples dancing across the sky. One brave friend took a standup paddleboard out on the lake and modeled for us beneath the insane light show. She was the perfect complement to the aurora and the mountainous landscape.” Image via Capture the Atlas. Lake Toolondo Aurora by Baillie Farley
Baillie Farley captured this image from Lake Toolondo, Australia. Baillie wrote: “A massive geomagnetic storm illuminated the sky with bursts of red, orange and pink, dancing above the still waters. The colors reflected off the lake, creating an almost mirror-like effect that felt surreal to witness. The dead trees along the shoreline stood silhouetted against the night sky as the aurora rippled and shimmered, turning the entire scene into something out of a dream.” Image via Capture the Atlas. In the Rays of the Solar Wind by Sergey Korolev
Sergey Korolev captured this image in Russia. Sergey wrote: “The Rybachy Peninsula, where this photo was taken, is located at the northern edge of the Kola Peninsula. It’s a unique natural area, home to many fascinating locations with numerous stone beaches and rocks featuring unusual shapes and structures. For this shot, I wanted to create a concept that emphasized the significance of the location, with the northern lights serving as a complement to the landscape. This time, the aurora was particularly powerful, casting a beautiful light over the stones. Image via Capture the Atlas. Sky and Ice by Henry Frakes
Henry Frakes captured this image at Mount Aspiring National Park, New Zealand. Henry wrote: “As someone passionate about both the night sky and climbing, I had always wanted to capture climbing under the stars. We carried our ice climbing gear up the track and onto the glacier … a perfect spot for climbing, easy access, and, being so remote, an ideal location for photographing the aurora.” Image via Capture the Atlas. Celestial Reflection by Max Trafford
Max Trafford captured this image from Dartmoor National Park, United Kingdom. Max wrote: “After a long day at work and a steady stream of aurora alerts on my phone, I left at 5 p.m., grabbed my camera gear, and headed to the darkest spot I knew. For nearly 2 hours, I was immersed in the experience, my face lighting up with a smile the whole time. Witnessing such an incredible spectacle in the UK made the sleepless night absolutely worth it!” Image via Capture the Atlas. When the Aurora Meets the Milky Way by Janis Palulis
Janis Palulis captured this image from Bauska, Latvia. Janis wrote: “On that night, I had originally planned to photograph the Perseid meteor shower. But the aurora forecast also looked promising, though it wasn’t my main focus at the time. I took a few photos of the stars, and then I noticed a pink glow in the corner of the sky. It was the aurora!” Image via Capture the Atlas. Cosmic Explosion by Uroš Fink
Uroš Fink captured this image from Istria, Croatia. Uroš wrote: “I captured the Milky Way arch with Orion, the aurora (a first for me), the zodiacal light, and the Perseid meteors. As if that wasn’t enough, the sky gifted me with one of the most stunning greenish airglows I’ve ever seen. Oh, and I almost forgot to mention the close conjunction of Jupiter and Mars, right along the path of the zodiacal light. Meteors rained down throughout the night, and I captured 75 of them using 3 cameras. I used the RegiStar software to seamlessly insert the meteors to the panorama in the exactly same spots as they appeared in the sky this night.” Image via Capture the Atlas. Auroras en el Infierno by Edén Sánchez
Edén Sánchez captured this image from Asturias, Spain. Edén wrote: “Seeing the northern lights with such intensity in Asturias is a dream come true. I remember talking with friends years ago, saying, ‘All we’re missing are the auroras …’ And that day finally arrived!” Image via Capture the Atlas. Magic of the North by Josh Beames
Josh Beames captured this image from Iceland. Josh wrote: “During my annual Iceland workshop, our group witnessed the sheer power of nature as Iceland’s most recent active volcano erupted just days before. After spending hours shooting and soaking in the incredible scene, we started to wrap up and head back to the car. Then, to our amazement, the northern lights began dancing across the sky! I quickly launched the drone, sending it on a mission to capture this wild spectacle.” Image via Capture the Atlas.
Bottom line: The blog Capture the Atlas announced its 2024 Northern Lights Photographer of the Year contest. This annual edition showcases 25 of the best aurora photos taken from all over the world. See some of the best northern lights photos in the world here.
Via Capture the Atlas
