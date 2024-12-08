See the best northern lights photos of 2024

Best northern lights photos of 2024

It’s been an incredible year for seeing the aurora. The sun’s 11-year cycle is at its peak. And – if you follow EarthSky’s daily sun news post – you know we had some amazing nights with far-reaching auroras, particularly on May 10 and October 10. Now Dan Zafra is back with his travel photography blog Capture the Atlas featuring this year’s best aurora photos. We’re sharing 10 of them here at EarthSky; see all 25 at Capture the Atlas. The submissions here encompass both the northern and southern lights.

Paddling Under the Aurora by Herry Himanshu

Lake Toolondo Aurora by Baillie Farley

In the Rays of the Solar Wind by Sergey Korolev

Sky and Ice by Henry Frakes

Celestial Reflection by Max Trafford

When the Aurora Meets the Milky Way by Janis Palulis

Cosmic Explosion by Uroš Fink

Auroras en el Infierno by Edén Sánchez

Magic of the North by Josh Beames

Bottom line: The blog Capture the Atlas announced its 2024 Northern Lights Photographer of the Year contest. This annual edition showcases 25 of the best aurora photos taken from all over the world. See some of the best northern lights photos in the world here.

