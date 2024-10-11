Auroras everywhere! Best pics from October 10 display

Did you see the northern and southern lights?

People around the globe saw an incredible outbreak of auroras on the night of October 10 to 11, 2024. There were sightings as far south as Turkey, Mexico, Florida and the Bahamas! With geomagnetic storm levels reaching G4 (severe) for extended periods, Earth’s magnetic field went through a night of disturbance to rival the May 2024 superstorm. And the auroral displays really delivered. Here’s a collection of just some of the photos that poured into our EarthSky Community Photos page. Thank you if you submitted a photo to us!

The geomagnetic storm that brought the auroras was caused by a strong coronal mass ejection – a blob of solar material and magnetic fields – that was launched straight at Earth by an X1.8 solar flare early on October 9. It impacted Earth’s magnetic field just after midday on October 10, and geomagnetic disturbance rocketed to G4 (severe) not long after. And the aurora images started to roll in as soon as the skies darkened.

