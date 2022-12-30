Best northern lights photos of 2022

It’s that time of year again! Dan Zafra, at his travel photography blog Capture the Atlas, released his choices for the 25 best aurora images of 2022 from photographers around the world. We’re sharing 10 of these amazing photographs with you at EarthSky. The submissions here are from six countries and include the southern lights from New Zealand. And you can see the full set of 25 images at Zafra’s website.

Solar activity continues to heat up as we head toward solar maximum, providing more opportunities to see the aurora. Do you have a great image of the aurora to share? You can submit it to us at EarthSky Community Photos.

Auroraverse by Tor-Ivar Næss

Elves’ House by Asier López Castro

Nordic Quetzal by Luis Solano Pochet

Under a Northern Sky by Rachel Jones Ross

Michigan Night Watch by Marybeth Kiczenski

Nugget Point Lighthouse Aurora by Douglas Thorne

The Light Upon Kerlaugar by Jannes Krause

Chasing the Light by David Erichsen

Inception by Giulio Cobianchi

Bottom line: The blog Capture the Atlas announced its 2022 Northern Lights Photographer of the Year contest. This annual edition showcases 25 of the best aurora photos taken from all over the world. See 10 of the best northern lights photos in the world here.