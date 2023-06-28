What is airglow? This glowing light is not aurora

Airglow is the light of excited atoms high in Earth’s atmosphere. It’s usually too faint for the eye alone to see. But under very dark skies, photographers can capture it. Here’s how NASA’s Earth Observatory describes airglow:

The phenomenon typically occurs when molecules (mostly nitrogen and oxygen) are energized by ultraviolet (UV) radiation from sunlight. To release that energy, atoms in the lower atmosphere bump into each other and lose energy in the collision. But the upper atmosphere is thinner, so atoms are less likely to collide. Instead they release their energy by emitting photons. The result is colorful airglow.

But some collisions can also create airglow. In fact, airglow is more common during solar maximum. That’s because the solar activity heats the upper atmosphere, which causes more collisions. Specifically, it causes more collisions that result in greenish light. Spaceweather.com said:

Although airglow does not require solar activity, there is a strong link to the solar cycle. As long ago as 1935, Lord Rayleigh realized that airglow peaks during years around Solar Maximum. Modern studies (e.g., 2011, 2015 and 2022) have confirmed the effect. Airglow is up to 40% brighter when the sun is most active.

Bottom line: Airglow is a light that occurs high in Earth’s atmosphere. It’s usually too dim to see with the eye, but photographers can capture glorious photographs of it.