Best Milky Way photos of 2022

Dan Zafra emailed with word of his new compilation of the best Milky Way photos of 2022. Dan is editor of the travel photography blog Capture the Atlas, which focuses on landscape and night astrophotography. The 25 winning Milky Way photographers have 14 different nationalities. They took their award-winning photos in 12 countries around the world, in dark-sky locations away from urban light pollution.

We hope this Milky Way gallery inspires other photographers who want to capture images of our galaxy. For the rest of us … we hope this gallery helps bring the Milky Way, our home galaxy, closer to your heart.

Enjoy 10 of the best Milky Way photos, courtesy of the photographers and Capture the Atlas.

Egyptian Nights by Burak Esenbey

Lightning the Milky Way by Jinyi He

Path to the Past by José Manuel Galván Rangel

The Salt Road by Alexis Trigo

House of Lavender by Benjamin Barakat

Perseid Meteor Shower on Mangart Saddle by Uroš Fink

Secret by Marcin Zajac

Ice Age by Alvin Wu

Starlit Needle by Spencer Welling

See all 25 of the best Milky Way photos at Capture the Atlas.

Bottom line: The blog “Capture the Atlas” has announced its 2022 Milky Way Photographer of the Year contest. Here, see 10 of the 25 best Milky Way photos from all over the world.