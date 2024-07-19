Polaris Dawn: An all-civilian record-breaking mission

Polaris Dawn aims to be the first all-civilian mission to include a spacewalk. But that’s only one of its lofty goals. The mission, which will use a SpaceX Dragon capsule launched atop a Falcon 9 rocket, also plans to reach the highest Earth orbit ever flow. Polaris Dawn is currently scheduled to launch from Cape Canaveral no sooner than July 31, 2024.

Of course, as of this writing, the Falcon 9 is still grounded by the FAA after a second-stage explosion on July 12.

We are targeting no earlier than July 31 for the launch of Polaris Dawn pic.twitter.com/gVicWmMNE5 — Polaris (@PolarisProgram) July 3, 2024

The crew of Polaris Dawn

The crew consists of Jared Isaacman, Scott Poteet, Sarah Gillis and Anna Menon. You may remember Jared Isaacman if you watched Netflix’s Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space. Mission commander Isaacman led the first all-civilian mission to space in 2021, spending three days orbiting Earth. Isaacman, who reportedly made billions in a payment processing company he started in his teens, is financially backing Polaris Dawn, as he did with the Inspiration4 mission.

Poteet is a retired U.S. Air Force pilot, while Gillis and Menon are engineers from SpaceX.

And just as Inspiration4 did, the Polaris Dawn mission will fundraise for the St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, which is dedicated to fighting childhood cancer.

A record-breaking mission

The Polaris Dawn mission should last five days. Its initial orbit will be at a remarkable 870 miles (1,400 km) above Earth, about 3 1/2 times higher than the International Space Station. That height would send it through parts of the Van Allen radiation belt. The mission plans to use the opportunity to study the effects of space radiation on human health.

Eventually, the Dragon capsule will settle at an orbit of 430 miles (700 km) above Earth (still almost twice as high as the International Space Station.) While Dragon is orbiting at that height, Isaacman and Gillis will attempt the first civilian spacewalk, or extravehicular activity (EVA). They’ll be wearing new SpaceX-designed EVA spacesuits, which were unveiled in May. The team announced the completion of their spacesuit testing on July 18.

The Polaris Dawn crew recently completed a series of spacesuit acceptance tests in preparation for the mission’s extravehicular activity, or spacewalk, marking the final significant developmental and test milestone for SpaceX’s newly-developed EVA spacesuit ?… pic.twitter.com/SOK0ImGir2 — Polaris (@PolarisProgram) July 18, 2024

The Dragon capsule doesn’t have an airlock. And instead of the cupola window, the ship will be transformed with a nose hatch called a skywalker. When the hatch swings open, all the astronauts and the interior of the capsule will be exposed to the vacuum of space. Poteet and Menon will stay within the vehicle while the other two perform the spacewalk. This will break the record for the most people in the vacuum of space at once.

And, not surprisingly, the mission will attempt to use SpaceX’s Starlink laser-based communications.

Bottom line: Polaris Dawn is an all-civilian mission that will use a SpaceX Dragon capsule to set a record for highest orbit of Earth. The astronauts also plan to perform the first commercial spacewalk.