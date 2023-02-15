Today's Image

Best deep-sky photos: Orion’s dark nebulae

Posted by
Armando Caussade
and
Cristina Ortiz
and
February 15, 2023
Best deep-sky photos: Starry field with dark figures shaped like a flame on left and horse's head on right.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Jeremy Likness in Monroe, Washington, captured this image on February 12, 2023. Jeremy wrote: “Anytime I am able, I capture new data to use for this stunning target. It includes NGC 2024, the Flame Nebula, next to brilliant star Alnitak (leftmost star of Orion’s Belt), the blue and smoky NGC 2023 and the iconic Horsehead Nebula. Shot over several evenings and integrated from 4 hours of total exposure time.” Thank you, Jeremy! See more of the best deep-sky photos below.

Best deep-sky photos from our readers

The EarthSky community has many talented astrophotographers who capture stunning images of the deep sky. Enjoy this gallery of some of the best deep-sky photos we receive. Have a great image of your own to share? Send it to us!

Star field with a loose cluster of stars at center.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | David Hoskin in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, captured this image on February 12, 2023. David wrote: “Messier 44 is a large, bright open star cluster in the constellation Cancer. It is also known as the Beehive Cluster or Praesepe, which is Latin for crib. The cluster consists of about 1,000 gravitationally bound stars.” Thank you, David!
Dark background with purplish cave-like illumination at center and smattering of stars.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Cathy Adams in St. Stephen, Canada, captured this image of the Orion Nebula on February 11, 2023. Cathy wrote: “We have had lots of clouds here this month, but there was a hole in them last night … I love Orion and was happy to be able to capture an image.” Thank you, Cathy!
Night sky with a blue nebula at upper right and orangish nebula at lower left.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Karrar Mohammed in Alkut, Iraq, captured this image on February 10, 2023. Karrar wrote: “The Flaming Star Nebula (or IC 405, right), is in the constellation Auriga. The bright variable star AE Aurigae illuminates it. The nebula is about 1,500 light-years away. IC 410 (or NGC 1893, left) appears close by but is in fact 12,000 light-years away, and much larger (100 light-years across).” Thank you, Karrar!

Bottom line: Enjoy this gallery of the best deep-sky photos from our EarthSky community. If you have a great photo to share, send it in!

PinterestBuffer
Posted 
February 15, 2023
 in 
Today's Image

Armando Caussade

View Articles
About the Author:
Armando is well known as an astronomy educator, after 30+ years leading extensive initiatives of public outreach and 10+ years teaching in colleges. As one of only a handful of Puerto Rican science communicators during Comet Halley's last visit, he assumed a pioneering role starting in 1985 when science was just beginning to enter the local mindset; over time his work brought meaningful change to the culture, inspiring people to pursue interests in science and technology. His affiliations include Ana G. Méndez University–Cupey, where in 2014 he spearheaded an 8-course extension program focusing on observational astronomy, the first ever in the island.

Cristina Ortiz

View Articles
About the Author:
Cristina Ortiz - based in Granada, Spain - has been an EarthSky editor since 2021. "Since I was a kid," she says, "I could feel that passion for science and communication." Cristina has a master’s degree in translation and interpreting, specializing in science and technology. She has served as a translator, interpreter and proofreader in both science and technology for various media organizations, including Netflix, and for museums and other companies.

Like what you read?
Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.

Your email address will only be used for EarthSky content. Privacy Policy
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More from 

Armando Caussade

View All
January’s deep sky: Nebulae, clusters and more
January 28, 2023
December’s deep sky: Nebulae, clusters and more
December 29, 2022
November deep sky: Nebulae, clusters and more
November 29, 2022
October deep sky: Nebulae, clusters and galaxies
October 29, 2022