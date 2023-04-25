Aurora photos, night of April 23-24, 2023

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Sun-watchers saw a full-halo event on April 21, 2023, suggesting a powerful blast from the sun (a coronal mass ejection or CME) directly aimed at Earth. It arrived late in the day on April 23, and its effects combined with solar wind from a coronal hole offered us a great night for auroras! EarthSky’s Kelly Kizer Whitt wrote: “Amazing aurora tonight. Flickering and rippling across the sky. We got lucky that the clouds cleared. This shot is of my husband looking at the aurora overhead. I lay on the driveway to get it!” Aurora photos from our community, and some tweets, here. Aurora photos, night of April 24
full-halo event on April 21, 2023, suggesting a powerful blast from the sun (a coronal mass ejection or CME) directly aimed at Earth. It arrived late in the day on April 23, and its effects combined with solar wind from a coronal hole offered us a great night for auroras! Photos from our community, and some tweets, here.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Joel Weatherly in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, took this image of the aurora on April 24, 2023. Joel wrote: “Last night a gap in the clouds allowed me to enjoy some exciting auroral action filling the skies over my backyard. This solar cycle is shaping up to be quite exciting.” Indeed! Thank you, Joel.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Dana Anghel in Eden, Utah, captured this image on April 24, 2023. Dana wrote: “When I saw that the northern lights were visible up north, I pretty much jumped in my car and started driving. Hope you guys enjoy my pictures. The northern lights were not visible with the unaided eye (at least not by 1:30 a.m. when I got there), but the results of the long exposure are pretty amazing!” Thank you, Dana!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Imaduddin Mohammed in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, captured this image on April 24, 2023. Imaduddin wrote: “This is my 1st time photographing the Milky Way and also the Aurora Australis aka Southern Lights. Never before did I photograph either one of them. I always procrastinated going to some dark sky spots to do some astrophotography but this time when me and my friends went for a small getaway trip to a remote place for other reasons and all the things fell into the right place.” Wonderful story and stunning photo! Thank you, Imaduddin. More aurora pics, night of April 23
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Sheryl R Garrison captured the aurora from Southern Alberta, Canada, on April 23, 2023. Sheryl wrote: “Like many other parts of the world, we had a fabulous showing of the northern lights last night. They positively glowed. I know I said this last month but … my best show ever!” Thank you, Sheryl!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Villiam Hansen in Bornholm, Denmark, took this image on April 23, 2023, and wrote: “This evening the northern lights danced right next to the clear moon and Venus. So I had to try to get it, and this was the result.” Stunning! Very well done. Thank you, Villiam.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Diane Rains in Hudson, Wisconsin, captured this image on April 23, 2023, and wrote: “I took this shot at the peak of Sunday night’s splendid aurora display. And I couldn’t help but wonder if, tucked away in their night roosts, my sensitive and truly artistic crows were watching with as much delight as I. I hope I may be forgiven for giving form to my musings!” With photos like this … We forgive you for everything! Thank you, Diane.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Denys Leclerc in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, captured this image of the aurora on April 23, 2023. Denys wrote: “Overcast skies all day, then a half hour break after sunset, and magic! Aurora, zodiacal light, crescent moon, Venus!” Thank you, Denys!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Paul Schulz in Safford, Arizona, captured this image of the aurora on April 23, 2023. Paul wrote: “I heard about the possibility of aurora being visible pretty south in the country. So, I set up, and sure enough, there was some purple and pink glows. It was so exciting to be able to capture. It was not visible to the unaided eye.” Thank you, Paul!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Robert Raymod Gaudet in Pennfield, New Brunswick, Canada, captured this photo on April 23, 2023. Robert wrote: “I received an alert from space weather on my phone and from one of my astronomy colleagues that we were having an aurora, so I grabbed my equipment and started imaging. My frames ranged from ISO 800 to 6400 at f3.5 to f5 … from 3 seconds to 30 seconds exposure times.” Thank you, Robert!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Angela McClain in Buchanan, Virginia, took this image on April 23, 2023, and wrote: “25 second exposure, taken from my backyard in Botetourt County.” Thank you, Angela!
Bottom line: The night of April 23-24, 2023, featured a wonderful auroral display. Aurora photos from our community, and some tweets, here.
