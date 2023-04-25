Aurora photos, night of April 23-24, 2023

Aurora photos, night of April 24

Sun-watchers saw a full-halo event on April 21, 2023, suggesting a powerful blast from the sun (a coronal mass ejection or CME) directly aimed at Earth. It arrived late in the day on April 23, and its effects combined with solar wind from a coronal hole offered us a great night for auroras! Photos from our community, and some tweets, here.

Southern lights are lighting up at the #southpole! With it getting darker and us getting closer to the solar maximum, it should be a really good year for #aurora! Here are some pics from over the weekend by winter over Zeke! #Antarctica pic.twitter.com/1uSigi76D6 — South Pole Telescope (@SPTelescope) April 24, 2023

WOW!! INCREDIBLE meteor with smoke trail just fell through the northern lights near Apple River, Illinois! @TamithaSkov @spacewxwatch #aurora pic.twitter.com/l5M9TgK3n0 — Landon Moeller (@landon_wx) April 24, 2023

