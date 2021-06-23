Today's Image

Analemma of the moon, from Hong Kong

Posted by
Lia De La Cruz
and
June 23, 2021
Positions of moon in different phases forming a large loop over buildings and hills.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | A lunar analemma is the figure-8 shape traced by the moon if photographed at the same time of day over a period of a month. It’s a project that requires patience, commitment, and time to capture, which is exactly what Matthew Chin executed with his submission on June 19, 2021, from Yuen Long, Hong Kong. He wrote: “We can photograph the moon 50 minutes and 29 seconds (1.035028 days) later on successive days to capture a figure-8 curve in 27 days. This is the lunar analemma. It will be a bit different in shape in every month, at east or west side and in different countries on the Earth.” Thank you, Matthew! We appreciate your submission and share your awe at the beauty of our natural satellite.

Submit your photo to EarthSky Community Photos

See also: Solar analemma on June 20, 2021

See also: Matthew Chin’s solar analemma from 2014

Posted 
June 23, 2021
 in 
Today's Image

Lia De La Cruz

View Articles
About the Author:
Lia De La Cruz is a Physics graduate and Editorial Assistant of EarthSky, contributing also as a field correspondent with a long-time passion for space exploration that began early in her college career. She started her blog SkyFeed in 2018, which earned a mention in Feedspot’s “Top 50 Space Blogs to Follow," has been published in Smore Magazine, and led her to launch a communications career in tandem with her planetary passion. She currently resides in Southern California with her husband and small pug pup.

