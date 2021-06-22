Today's Image

Analemma shows the sun’s path over a year

Deborah Byrd
June 22, 2021
A figure-8-shaped analemma, traced on a wall, next to the door of a house.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Analemma – showing the path of the sun at noon on the wall of a house – created by Rick Williams of Woodland, California. This image is from June 20, 2021. See the bright circle of light at the top of the figure-8? That’s the reflected light of the sun on June 20, as it reaches its northernmost point in Earth’s sky. Thank you, Rick!

Rick Williams of Woodland, California caught this image on the day of the solstice, June 20, 2021. It’s what’s called an analemma, a figure-eight curve showing the position of the sun at a chosen time (often noon) over a year. Rick wrote of this image that he captured it…:

… a few seconds before noon PST (=1 PM PDT) on the solstice … A small stationary mirror reflects sunlight onto the wall. I marked the center of the reflected light each day over the course of 2 years at exactly noon PST. When connected, the dots form an analemma mapping out the sun’s annual course.

Close-up on a figure-8-shaped analemma, traced on a wall, next to the door of a house.
Here’s a closer look at the little reflected sun, at the top of the analemma on June 20. Image via Rick Williams.

Rick wrote:

At the solstice (sol=sun, sistere= to stand still), the declination of the sun seems to “pause” and reverses its course. On any given day, a horizontal line through the sun’s position shows the latitude at which the sun is directly overhead at solar noon, in this case, 23.5 degrees North.

A vertical line through the position intersects the Equation of Time correction scale (just below the 10 degree North line). This shows the difference between solar time and standard time for that day; in this case, about + 8-10 minutes, corrected for longitude (today exactly 8 m 36 s). Solar/sun time is on the slow side, so 8.5 minutes can be added to obtain standard time; if the minute number is negative, solar time is faster, and that amount is subtracted to compute standard time. Standard time is the average of these times; solar time is the same as standard time on only four days of the year. This is the explanation for analemmas in the Pacific Ocean on many globes, which also have a time scale reflecting the Equation of Time at the Prime Meridian. This scale is corrected for my longitude, 121.77 degrees West.

Close-up on a figure-8-shaped analemma, traced on a wall, next to the door of a house.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Analemma – showing the path of the sun at noon on the wall of a house – created by Rick Williams of Woodland, California. This image is from the opposite time of the year than the 2 images above. It’s from the winter solstice on December 20, 2021. The bright light at the bottom of the figure-8 is a reflected image of the sun. Thanks, Rick! More shots of this photo here.

Bottom line: An analemma is a figure-8 curve showing the position of the sun at a chosen time of day (often, noon) over a year. Here’s one on the side of a house.

June 22, 2021
Today's Image

