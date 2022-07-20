The Eagle has landed and footsteps on the moon

On July 20, 1969, Apollo 11 astronauts Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong landed their moon module on a broad dark lunar lava flow, called the Sea of Tranquility. And six hours later, Neil Armstrong became the first human being to walk on the surface of a world beyond Earth.

In the video below, you can hear the excitement in Armstrong’s voice at the successful landing of Eagle on the moon’s surface as he says:

Tranquility Base here. The Eagle has landed.

Altogether, Armstrong and Aldrin spent 21 1/2 hours on the moon’s surface. Furthermore, they collected 47.5 pounds (21.5 kg) of moon rocks for return to Earth. And then they blasted off in their module from the lunar surface to meet up with Michael Collins in the command module orbiting overhead.

Finally they returned safely to Earth and landed in the Pacific Ocean on July 24, 1969.

The Apollo 11 launch

Apollo 11: Watching from mission control

Oh what a view for the Apollo 11 astronauts

The lunar module and Saturn V

Concerns about the surface for footsteps on the moon

An early concern of space engineers had been that the lunar regolith, the fine soil covering the moon, would be soft like quicksand. There was some fear that the Eagle lunar module would sink after landing. Hence Armstrong’s comment about the depth of the footpads in the lunar soil as he descended the ladder before stepping onto the moon.

Holding down the fort with a great view

Splashdown and celebrations for a successful return

A bounty of moon rocks brought back to Earth

Experience the Apollo 11 landing site as it appears today, in this video:

Bottom line: This week is the 53rd anniversary of humanity’s historic Apollo moon landing and the first human footsteps on the moon. The story in pictures, here.

Experience the Apollo 11 landing in video and actual sound at this cool site.

Don’t believe it? Try this video: Why the Apollo moon landings could not have been faked.

A complete Apollo 11 timeline from NASA