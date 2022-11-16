Artemis 1 launches successfully

And we have liftoff! After many delays, NASA’s giant Space Launch System rocket, carrying the uncrewed Orion capsule, lifted off from Launch Complex 39B at Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 1:47 a.m. EST on November 16, 2022. It blasted out some 8.8 million pounds of thrust, making it the most powerful rocket ever to launch from Earth. The rocket lit up the dark night in the early morning hours, a bright beacon in the dark. It’s a first step in the goal of returning humans to the surface of the moon and perhaps toward leaving the Earth-moon system, for Mars. It’ll spend 25 days in space, orbiting the moon before returning to Earth.

NASA describes the Artemis 1 mission as:

… setting the stage for human exploration into deep space.

Artemis’s path to the moon

Artemis 1 will cover a total of 1.3 million miles (2.1 million km) during its mission. It will get as far away from Earth as 280,000 miles (450,000 km). NASA said:

Orion will stay in space longer than any human spacecraft has without docking to a space station and return home faster and hotter than ever before.

While the SLS rocket gets Orion into space, once the boosters are gone, the cryogenic propulsion stage (ICPS) will take over propelling Orion toward the moon. The ICPS is what pushes Orion out of Earth orbit.

At that point, about two hours after launch, the ICPS has done its job. When the ICPS is jettisoned from Orion, it will deploy 10 CubeSats with missions of their own at the moon and farther out in deep space.

When Artemis 1 reaches the moon

From here on, an ESA-designed service module powers Orion. At closest approach, Orion will come within about 60 miles (97 km) of the moon, on November 21, 2022. This will give the spacecraft a kick out past the moon. At its farthest, Orion will be 40,000 miles (64,000 km) beyond the moon. That’s farther than any Apollo mission by 30,000 miles (48,000 km).

The spacecraft will come quite close to the moon again on December 5, 2022. At its second close approach, it will get the gravity assist that sends it home. The Orion capsule will endure speeds of 25,000 mph (40,000 kph) as it enters Earth’s atmosphere. A system of parachutes will slow the capsule’s descent to 20 mph (32 kph) by impact. Finally, the Orion capsule will splash down into the Pacific Ocean off the coast of San Diego on December 11, 2022.

Artemis is rescheduled to launch on its journey to the Moon on Wednesday, Nov 16. This trajectory is slightly different than the previous ones. The lunar flyby that aims it back to Earth happens closer to lunar apogee. pic.twitter.com/uHuzIePnVS — Tony Dunn (@tony873004) November 13, 2022

Bottom line: Artemis 1 launched successfully toward the moon on November 16, 2022, from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Follow it on its journey to orbit the moon.