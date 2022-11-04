Astronomy EssentialsSpace

Moon illusion causes a full moon to look larger

Posted by
Deborah Byrd
and
Martha Morales
and
November 4, 2022
Moon illusion: Bright golden moon rising over dark trees.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | A great example of the moon illusion from Nathaniel Adam Cruz in Cagayan de Oro City, Philippines. He captured the July supermoon on July 14, 2022, and said: “After July’s full moon reached its peak at 2:38 AM, the biggest supermoon of 2022 sets on the hillside ridge of Carmen Hill in Cagayan de Oro City, Philippines.” Thank you, Nathaniel.

Full moons on the horizon look huge, it’s called the moon illusion

We’ve all seen a full moon looming large shortly after it rises, when it’s still hugging the horizon. Scientists say the large moon is an illusion, a trick your brain is playing. It’s called the moon illusion. Its causes aren’t precisely known, but the video below, from AsapSCIENCE, offers some explanation. The main one is that, when the moon is near the horizon, you’re gazing at it in the company of many familiar visual reference points: trees, buildings, mountains and so on. Your brain automatically compares the moon to these reference points. But when the moon is higher up, there’s nothing to compare it to. As ASAPScience says:

The moon seems smaller against the vastness of the night sky.

The moon near the horizon also looks red or orange

By the way, there’s a second phenomenon that the moon is subject to when it’s seen near the horizon. That is, a low moon often appears red or orange in color. That reddish color is not an illusion. It’s a true physical effect, caused by the fact that – when the moon is low in the sky – you’re seeing it through a greater thickness of Earth’s atmosphere than when it’s overhead. The atmosphere filters out the bluer wavelengths of white moonlight (which is really reflected sunlight). Meanwhile, it allows the red component of moonlight to travel straight through to your eyes. So a low moon is likely to look red or orange to you.

How do people get those photos of extra big moons seen near a horizon? They’re the result of photographic tricks and techniques, which you can read about here.

More photography tips: How to shoot the moon

Full moon names by month and by season

Bottom line: It’s nearly full moon. So you might see an extra-large-looking moon low in the sky. Why does the moon look so big? It’s because of the moon illusion.

Posted 
November 4, 2022
 in 
Astronomy Essentials

Deborah Byrd

View Articles
About the Author:
Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

Martha Morales

View Articles
About the Author:
Martha Morales uses her extensive knowledge of video pre- and post-production to help create EarthSky science videos in Spanish and English. As a Video Producer for EarthSky, her special focus is the EarthSky en Español 60-second video series. She acts as the EarthSky lead set coordinator, camera operator, and story producer – capturing interviews with the world’s leading English and Spanish-speaking scientists and editing them into an accessible, informative and effective message. To accomplish this, she draws from her B.S. in Radio-Television-Film from the University of Texas as well as her experience working in television with PBS El Paso and Channel 6 Austin. Growing up in El Paso, TX, Martha embraces the dual identities that define the U.S.-Mexico border. She is bilingual in English and Spanish. Martha’s favorite thing about EarthSky? The amazing science shows that inspire wonder and hope about our universe and world.

Like what you read?
Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.

Your email address will only be used for EarthSky content. Privacy Policy
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More from 

Deborah Byrd

View All
Hot Jupiters keep their stars young
November 3, 2022
Taurid meteors in 2022: Watch this week!
November 2, 2022
New sun-hugging asteroids: ‘Biggest in 8 years’
October 31, 2022
Mars in 2022! Now’s the time to start watching
October 30, 2022