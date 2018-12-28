EarthSky’s top 5 posts of 2018

Scientists expect 1st direct black hole image soon: This was one of the most popular posts at EarthSky all year, and no wonder. It’s exciting! In March, scientists said they expect to obtain the 1st-ever direct image of a black hole’s event horizon, soon. Read more.

Situation at Kilauea Volcano ‘steadily worsening’: Hawaii’s Kilauea Volcano erupted for weeks in mid-2018, creating fissures in the land, tossing out large boulders and releasing toxic gases in a plume called a laze when molten lava met the sea. Images and videos here. Read more.

Fragments of asteroid 2018 LA found in Botswana: Astronomers detected a small asteroid just eight hours before it struck Earth’s atmosphere over southern Africa on June 2, producing a terrific explosion. A few days later, researchers reported finding its meteorites. Read more.

Brightest Mars since 2003: Why was Mars so bright and red in our sky in July and August 2018? Here’s the answer. Read more.

Curiosity finds strange object on the surface of Mars: The Mars Curiosity rover captured images of this strange object on the planet’s surface on August 13. What is it? NASA scientists have figured it out. Read more.

Bottom line: Read the five most popular posts at earthsky.org in 2018.