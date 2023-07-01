Space

Euclid mission will study dark matter and dark energy

Posted by
Kelly Kizer Whitt
and
July 1, 2023
Euclid mission: A cylindrical spacecraft on a board with background impression of the cosmic web.
Artist’s concept of the Euclid mission. Euclid will make the largest 3D map of our universe in a quest to understand dark matter and dark energy. Image via ESA.

The European Space Agency (ESA) has a new mission, Euclid, set to explore the dark universe. Euclid is named after an ancient Greek mathematician. It’s set to launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on July 1, 2023. (See more below on how to watch the launch.) The mission’s goal is to create the largest, most accurate 3D map of our universe. Also, scientists will use it to observe galaxies out to 10 billion light-years, covering more than 1/3 of the sky. These observations should help astronomers to better understand the universe’s expansion and structure over time, providing insight to the nature of dark matter and dark energy.

Dark matter and dark energy are two huge fundamental holes in our understanding of the universe. Dark matter makes up about 25% of the universe, but we don’t know what it is. Moreover, we only know it exists because we can see the effects it has on other objects. And nearly 70% of the universe seems to be made of dark energy, an unknown force that is causing the universe to expand. (A recent study said perhaps black holes are the source of dark energy.) That leaves the ordinary matter we see – stars and galaxies, etc. – as only about 5% of the universe.

Graphic showing an iceberg with divisions for ordinary matter, dark matter and dark energy.
View larger. | Artist’s illustration shows what percentage of our universe astronomers believe is ordinary matter vs. dark matter vs. dark energy. Image via ESA.

How to watch the launch

Euclid is scheduled to launch on a Falcon 9 rocket on July 1, 2023, with a backup launch date of July 2, 2023. The launch program will begin at 14:30 UTC (10:30 EDT). Launch should occur at 15:11 UTC (11:11 EDT). The rocket and Euclid should separate about 42 minutes after launch, and the earliest time ESA expects to acquire a signal from Euclid is 46 minutes after launch. You can watch in the viewer below.

Euclid mission will reside at L2

The Euclid spacecraft will travel to its future home at the sun-Earth Lagrange point 2. By the way, Lagrange point 2 is 930,000 miles (1.5 million km) from Earth. You may be familiar with it as the home of the Webb space telescope. The L2 position allows a spacecraft to be close enough to communicate with Earth, receive enough solar power, and still peer into deep space.

Instruments onboard

Euclid will carry two science instruments. The first is a visible-wavelength camera, or VIS. Also, it will carry a near-infrared spectrometer and photometer, or NISP. Therefore, Euclid should provide excellent quality imaging in visible wavelengths, plus spectroscopy and photometry in near-infrared. Learn more about Euclid’s instruments in the illustration below.

Graphic describing instruments on Euclid with pictures and text.
View larger. This graphic explains the job of Euclid’s 2 instruments. Image via ESA.

A quest to answer 5 mysteries

Euclid is looking to address five mysteries:

  1. What is the structure and history of the cosmic web?
  2. What is the nature of dark matter?
  3. How has the expansion of the universe changed over time?
  4. What is the nature of dark energy?
  5. Is our understanding of gravity complete?

When will Euclid begin mapping?

Euclid should arrive in L2 orbit about four weeks after launch. Then, for about three months, the instruments will go through a testing phase. Finally, Euclid should be ready to survey the universe around three months from now.

What will the Euclid mission see and measure?

Bell-shaped graphic of the universe over time with area sectioned off that Euclid can observe.
View larger. | This graphic gives you an idea of the region of time that Euclid will observe and map. Image via ESA.
Graphic showing lensed view of a galaxy, many galaxies, and a few lensed galaxies.
View larger. | Euclid will look at weak lensing of galaxies. Gravitational lensing is when foreground objects bend and distort the view of background objects. Image via ESA.
Graphic showing slices of space with galaxies inside rings of light.
View larger. | Euclid will study the distribution of galaxies, the expansion of the universe, and dark matter and dark energy. Image via ESA.
Graphic showing an oval view of the universe with blacked out areas near Milky Way.
View larger. | This graphic shows the region of sky that Euclid will study. Euclid won’t study regions near our own Milky Way galaxy, only deeper space. Image via ESA.

Bottom line: ESA’s Euclid mission will travel to its home at L2, where it will make a 3D map of the universe. And scientists hope to use its observations to learn more about dark matter and dark energy.

Via ESA

PinterestBuffer
Posted 
July 1, 2023
 in 
Space

Kelly Kizer Whitt

View Articles
About the Author:
Kelly Kizer Whitt has been a science writer specializing in astronomy for more than two decades. She began her career at Astronomy Magazine, and she has made regular contributions to AstronomyToday and the Sierra Club, among other outlets. Her children’s picture book, Solar System Forecast, was published in 2012. She has also written a young adult dystopian novel titled A Different Sky. When she is not reading or writing about astronomy and staring up at the stars, she enjoys traveling to the national parks, creating crossword puzzles, running, tennis, and paddleboarding. Kelly lives in Wisconsin.

Like what you read?
Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.

Your email address will only be used for EarthSky content. Privacy Policy
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More from 

Kelly Kizer Whitt

View All
Canadian smoke crosses the Atlantic and reaches Europe
June 28, 2023
What is airglow? This glowing light is not an aurora
June 28, 2023
Listen to space with these new sonification videos
June 25, 2023
Boötes the Herdsman and its bright star Arcturus
June 24, 2023