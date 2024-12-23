Wild weather: Best satellite imagery of 2024

Earth has never been more observed, with swarms of spacecraft providing nonstop satellite imagery of our planet. And there’s some amazing imagery to look back on this year! From historic hurricanes to a total solar eclipse, here are 12 breathtaking sights captured by NOAA’s GOES satellites in 2024.

Hurricane Helene – the most destructive storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season

The Park Fire, California’s 4th Largest Wildfire in recorded history

An atmospheric river impacting the US West Coast

A view of North America’s total solar eclipse

An enormous flare from our star

Historic Hurricane Milton in the Gulf of Mexico

Wildfire smoke in Western Canada

Lake-effect snow for Thanksgiving weekend

A sister satellite launch from space

Summer flooding in South Florida

A pre-Valentines nor’easter

Tornadoes break out across the Great Plains

Bottom line: Enjoy our 12 favorite pieces of satellite imagery from the past year, from historic hurricanes to a total solar eclipse. Thank you, GOES satellites!