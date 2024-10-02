Earth

GOES-19 first light images show stunning view of Earth

Kelly Kizer Whitt
October 2, 2024
GOES-19: Sunrise across Earth from a distance with light falling and illuminating oceans, continents and clouds.
The GOES-19 satellite achieved first light on October 1, 2024. Here’s a look at Earth from the satellite’s vantage point. Image via CSU/ CIRA/ NOAA.

Earth-observing satellite GOES-19 achieves first light

The GOES-19 satellite launched from Cape Canaveral on June 25, 2024. The satellite is still in its beta phase, so GOES-19 data is preliminary and non-operational. But it has achieved first light and the views of our planet are stunning.

This is the 4th and final satellite in the GOES series, which monitors Earth’s environment. These satellites map weather on Earth, like lightning or hurricanes, and weather in space. NOAA explained:

GOES-19 orbits 22,236 miles above the equator at the same speed the Earth rotates. This allows the satellite to constantly view the same area of the planet and track weather conditions and hazards as they happen.

Looking at Earth in multicolor

The main instrument aboard GOES-19 is the Advanced Baseline Imager (ABI). It looks at Earth in different wavelengths of the electromagnetic spectrum. This range can provide a more in-depth view of Earth’s systems in the atmosphere, on land and in the ocean.

Scientists will use the data for weather forecasts and other hazards such as dust storms, volcanic eruptions, wildfire smoke and more.

4x4 panel showing a view of swirls on Earth in different colors.
Here’s a view of the U.S. from GOES-19’s 16 ABI channels. This view is from August 30, 2024. It includes 2 visible, 4 near-infrared and 10 infrared (in color, above) channels. Image via CSU/ CIRA/ NOAA.

A look at the capabilities of GOES-19

3, 2, 1, blastoff last June!

EarthSky photographer and friend Greg Diesel-Walck was on hand at Cape Canaveral in Florida in June when the GOES satellite – then called GOES-U – went to space.

Bottom line: The GOES-19 satellite has achieved first light and now is in beta mode. This Earth-observing satellite is already sending back stunning views of our home planet.

Via NOAA

Via CIRA

October 2, 2024
