Tropical Storm Helene to strengthen and hit Florida

Kelly Kizer Whitt
September 24, 2024
Hurricane Helene: Satellite view of the Gulf of Mexico showing dense clouds off the coast of the Yucatan.
This was the view of Tropical Storm Helene in the Caribbean Sea on September 24, 2024. Forecasters expect it to strengthen into Hurricane Helene as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico. It should hit Florida around the Big Bend region on Thursday as a major hurricane. Image via NOAA/ GOES-East.

On Tuesday morning, the storm system in the Caribbean Sea strengthened into Tropical Storm Helene. The National Weather Service says it will continue to rapidly strengthen, becoming a hurricane on Wednesday. Helene will brush past Key West, Florida, on Wednesday night as a hurricane. Forecasters believe it will strengthen into a major hurricane, with winds above 111 miles per hour (as a Category 3) before hitting the Big Bend area of Florida on Thursday.

Even before the storm comes ashore, forecasters expect the storm to widen, with people along the west coast of Florida feeling the impact of the storm’s outer bands on Wednesday.

Showing dangerous potential

There are four stages to the development of a tropical cyclone. They start with a tropical disturbance and then progress to a tropical depression, tropical storm and then finally a hurricane if the winds reach 74 miles per hour or more.

Helene began making news while it was still in the stage of a potential tropical cyclone, even before becoming a named storm. The National Weather Service uses this term for weather systems that pose a threat to land within 48 hours. Part of what will fuel the hurricane is that the waters of the Gulf of Mexico are extremely warm. The region is experiencing record temperatures this year.

This disturbed area started forming in the Caribbean Sea between Jamaica and the Yucatan Peninsula. Its track takes it between the waters of Yucatan and Cuba. In this region it should strengthen to hurricane force. It should then head toward the Big Bend in Florida, becoming a major hurricane before it hits.

Stay updated on this storm system as it strengthens and moves closer to land.

Bottom line: Tropical Storm Helene will rapidly strengthen into a major hurricane (Category 3) before hitting Florida on Thursday.

Read more: 2024 list of Atlantic hurricane names

September 24, 2024
Kelly Kizer Whitt

