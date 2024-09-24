Tropical Storm Helene to strengthen and hit Florida

Hurricane Helene to form and hit Florida

On Tuesday morning, the storm system in the Caribbean Sea strengthened into Tropical Storm Helene. The National Weather Service says it will continue to rapidly strengthen, becoming a hurricane on Wednesday. Helene will brush past Key West, Florida, on Wednesday night as a hurricane. Forecasters believe it will strengthen into a major hurricane, with winds above 111 miles per hour (as a Category 3) before hitting the Big Bend area of Florida on Thursday.

Even before the storm comes ashore, forecasters expect the storm to widen, with people along the west coast of Florida feeling the impact of the storm’s outer bands on Wednesday.

11 am EDT – Tropical Storm #Helene forms. Hurricane and Storm Surge Watches in effect for portions of Florida. Here are the Key Messages. https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/O2vrmnsReN — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 24, 2024

9/24 5AM EDT: The potential for life-threatening storm surge from #PTC9 is increasing along the coast of the Florida Panhandle and the Florida west gulf coast. Residents should ensure they have their hurricane plan in place, and also follow advice given by local officials. pic.twitter.com/PMprqEsNEg — NHC Storm Surge (@NHC_Surge) September 24, 2024

Showing dangerous potential

There are four stages to the development of a tropical cyclone. They start with a tropical disturbance and then progress to a tropical depression, tropical storm and then finally a hurricane if the winds reach 74 miles per hour or more.

Helene began making news while it was still in the stage of a potential tropical cyclone, even before becoming a named storm. The National Weather Service uses this term for weather systems that pose a threat to land within 48 hours. Part of what will fuel the hurricane is that the waters of the Gulf of Mexico are extremely warm. The region is experiencing record temperatures this year.

This disturbed area started forming in the Caribbean Sea between Jamaica and the Yucatan Peninsula. Its track takes it between the waters of Yucatan and Cuba. In this region it should strengthen to hurricane force. It should then head toward the Big Bend in Florida, becoming a major hurricane before it hits.

Stay updated on this storm system as it strengthens and moves closer to land.

Bottom line: Tropical Storm Helene will rapidly strengthen into a major hurricane (Category 3) before hitting Florida on Thursday.

