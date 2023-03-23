Tornado outbreak expected in Deep South Friday

The National Weather Service forecast a new storm system to bring tornadoes, severe thunderstorms and flooding to the Deep South on Friday, March 24, 2023. Louisiana and Mississippi are in the bullseye for the most intense storms and tornadoes. However, strong storms are expected over a broad region from Texas to Kentucky, bringing damaging winds and a broader risk for brief tornadoes.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has issued a moderate level 4/5 risk for Friday afternoon and evening. The forecast calls for storms to begin near the Texas/Louisiana border in the early afternoon and move east through the day. Numerous supercell thunderstorms could occur. The storms will intensify through the evening as mid-level winds strengthen and encourage storm organization. Tornadoes are the primary threat, but expect wind and hail too throughout the moderate risk area.

12:27pm CDT #SPC Day2 Outlook Moderate Risk: over parts of the Lower Mississippi Valley https://t.co/Y1WiOd8TQQ pic.twitter.com/wiL3KgQRRC — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) March 23, 2023

Friday/Friday night max out our SEVERE risk this week w/models depicting supercells in the warm sector transitioning into a line of storm overnight. Both modes feature a tornado and damaging wind risk as ramped up atmospherics put us in those threats. Latest SPC/WPC below: pic.twitter.com/0Eena3fAIX — Jim Cantore (@JimCantore) March 23, 2023

Tornado outbreak possible

Friday’s storm forecast is a “tornado driven” threat. The SPC says that there is a 15% chance of a tornado within 50 miles (80 km) of a point within the moderate risk area. Any tornado that touches down also has the potential to do significant (EF2+ on the Enhanced Fujita Scale) damage with winds exceeding 110 mph (180 km/hr). Many experts are calling for a tornado outbreak during the evening hours.

Concerning forecast model output for Friday with a #tornado outbreak possible including the potential for strong-to-violent tornadoes across AR, far eastern TX, LA, into MS, TN. High ceiling for this event. This one has the potential for big problems pic.twitter.com/BhIPJQEWBg — Reed Timmer, PhD (@ReedTimmerAccu) March 23, 2023

The exact nature and intensity of the storms through Friday afternoon are dependent on a few subtle meteorological factors. Despite the high confidence in dangerous storms, meteorologists are still resolving exact forecast details.

The greatest tornado risk will accompany any supercells that can form far enough ahead of the cold front to maintain a discrete storm mode. This will allow the storms to strengthen into mature, rotating supercells with the highest chance of producing damaging severe weather. If storm development favors a more “linear” mode, then the tornado threat will be reduced. Linear storms will favor a greater risk for damaging straight-line winds.

Heavy rainfall and flooding

Flooding is also likely on Friday evening as heavy rain follows the storm threat. The Weather Prediction Center also issued a moderate risk (level 4/5) for flooding rainfall in the Ohio River Valley. Widespread rainfall of three to six inches (8-15 cm) is likely, with locally higher amounts in a few areas. This region has experienced plenty of rainfall over the past few weeks, so any heavy thunderstorm rain will quickly saturate the soil and runoff for local flash flooding risks. Rivers and streams will also rise in the coming days, leading to flooding concerns for floodplain areas along the Ohio River downstream of the heaviest rainfall.

A MODERATE risk is in effect in our Day 2 Excessive Rainfall Outlook. More details: https://t.co/FQU5sbmsxo pic.twitter.com/IYudWQqaKt — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) March 23, 2023

A heavy rain event will impact the Ohio Valley into early Saturday. Minor to moderate flooding is expected especially in southern Illinois, parts of Indiana and Ohio as well as northern Kentucky. #OHwx #PAwx #KYwx #WVwx #INwx #TNwx #ILwx #OhioRiver pic.twitter.com/N54A5X7XUB — NWS OHRFC (@NWSOHRFC) March 23, 2023

Active recent weather

This system follows weeks of powerful storms on the West Coast and an active early severe weather season. The same system that is expected to produce tornadoes in the Deep South also produced a rare tornado in the Los Angeles area on Wednesday, March 22. The EF-1 tornado in Montebello, California, was one of only two confirmed tornadoes in Los Angeles county since 2010.

TORNADO CONFIRMED: The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down in Montebello around 11:20 a.m. Montebello fire officials say only one minor injury has been reported as a result of the tornado activity. #Montebello #tornado MORE: https://t.co/TxR6Xy7qOb pic.twitter.com/wJ2jhkTQQH — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) March 23, 2023

Bottom line: A tornado outbreak is possible in the Deep South on Friday, March 24, 2023. Residents should be alert for changing conditions and have a plan in advance of the storms.

