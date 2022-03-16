Earth

Sahara dust storm turns skies orange in southern Europe

Posted by
Peter Forister
and
March 16, 2022
Sahara dust: Creamy orange skies and landscape with trees, roads and distant buildings.
EarthSky’s own Theresa Weigert took this image on March 15, 2022, from Spain, where Sahara dust covers the landscape and brings a salmon-colored, Mars-like haze to the skies. Thank you, Theresa!

Poor air quality from Northern Africa into Europe

A powerful storm system brought clouds of Sahara dust to parts of southern Europe on Wednesday, leading to dramatic orange skies, very poor air quality and a layer of accumulating mud in Spain, Portugal and France. The Spanish state meteorology agency AEMET named the storm system Celia. Storm Celia also brought powerful coastal winds and flooding rains with the dust, leading to severe weather warnings across the country. People reported dust and mud as far north as London, and forecasts say that the dust clouds will reach the northern U.K. and Germany in the coming days.

Air quality reached the worst possible level in Spain on Wednesday. Part of Spain were under warnings for extremely unfavorable air conditions according to the Spanish national air quality index. This category indicates a density of particulates in the air that is hazardous for all age ranges and health groups, but especially dangerous for the elderly or people with asthma. Meteorologists expect the dust to bring a serious risk of poor air quality as far north as London as Celia continues to develop through the week. Officials recommend that at-risk people remain indoors, and that everyone wear face masks to reduce the number of dust particulates they inhale.

Sahara dust turns skies orange

The thick dust turned skies red in Spain and Portugal on Wednesday, much like a scene from Mars. People across the region took to social media to share their photos and videos. The dust was thick enough to accumulate several millimeters on some cars and buildings, blanketing the entire landscape in an orange hue.

Thick dust clouds filtered out other colors of sunlight, darkening the sky. Even ski slopes in the mountains turned orange as the snow collected the Saharan dust. The Sierra Nevada ski resort in Granada, Spain, closed because of Celia’s strong winds. Locals shared dramatic video of the orange snow covering the ski slopes. Mountain towns in the Swiss Alps also reported the red skies and orange-tinted snow on the mountain peaks.

Incoming Sahara dust storm

The dust originated from Northern Africa on Tuesday, when Celia rolled in from the Atlantic. Strong southerly winds whipped up a dust storm in Algeria and Morocco and carried the particles across the Mediterranean Sea. This la Calima windstorm is common in the spring for Spain and Portugal, but the amount of dust and wind brought by Storm Celia is extraordinary and very intense, according to AEMET. Because the situation is still actively unfolding, it’s still unclear if the dust storm brought by Storm Celia is the strongest ever measured.

In the southern half of Spain, flooding rains from Celia overlapped with the dust storm. Mud rained from the sky in some towns, plastering streets and cars. People reported mud globs falling from the sky as far north as Paris on Wednesday morning. Some residents in Southern Spain called the mud a blood rain.

What’s next for Storm Celia?

The most intense dust clouds will remain over Spain, France and southern Europe through Wednesday and into Thursday. However, the dust should slowly dissipate through Thursday and Friday as Celia weakens over Spain. Forecasters expect the dusty skies and degraded air quality to reach regions further north, but it will be less intense than the conditions reported along the Mediterranean coast. Most of the dust will be carried in the mid-levels of the atmosphere, above 1 1/4 miles (2 km) high, according to the U.K. Met Office. As with many of the strongest Saharan dust storms, the smallest particles of dust could remain in the atmosphere for up to three weeks and circle the entire globe.

Bottom line: Storm Celia has whipped up Sahara dust and turned skies orange from Algeria across the Mediterranean into Spain and other parts of Europe. Dust chokes the skies and covers the landscape.

PinterestBuffer
Posted 
March 16, 2022
 in 
Earth

Peter Forister

View Articles
About the Author:
Captivated by everything in the sky, Peter Forister grew up watching massive thunderstorms roll off the Rocky Mountains and meteor showers over the dark skies of the Great Plains. He is now a geospatial analyst and meteorologist who utilizes Geospatial Information Systems (GIS) and weather forecasting technologies addressing global natural hazards and supporting humanitarian missions for distressed communities around the globe. With a deep love for the landscapes of Earth, the atmosphere, and the night skies, Peter blends together a passion for all things atmospheric and celestial with a desire to share their wonders with others. He forecasts severe weather across the USA and uses GIS to understand and assess the impact of damaging storms. When he gets away from the office, you’ll find him as a photographer, storm chaser, videographer, and amatuer astronmer. His award-winning photography captures everything from rocket launches and distant galaxies to tornadoes and lightning storms. Peter loves hiking and enjoys the beauty of the Appalachian Mountains under the stars. The videos he captures are frequently featured on international news outlets such as the Weather Channel and other major networks. He is currently based in Charlottesville, Virginia, USA, and runs a small photography business from his home in the Blue Ridge Mountain foothills.

Like what you read?
Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.

Your email address will only be used for EarthSky content. Privacy Policy
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More from 

Peter Forister

View All
No items found.