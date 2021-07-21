Mares’ tails over the Pacific Northwest

Here are two photos of beautiful, wispy cirrus uncinus clouds. The name comes from Latin and means curly hooks. But these clouds are more commonly called mares’ tails. They tend to occur high above Earth’s surface, where temperatures are very cold (~58 to ~40 degrees F or ~50 to ~40degrees C). There’s an old weather saying:

Mares’ tails and mackerel scales make lofty ships carry low sails.

According to BBC Weather, that saying refers to the fact that, together, cirrus uncinus clouds and patchy altocumulus clouds often mean that rain is on its way. We also received a second mares’ tail photo from slightly north of Kelly’s location a day earlier.

Bottom line: Two photos of cirrus uncinus clouds, aka mares’ tails.