Mares’ tails over the Pacific Northwest

Here are two photos of beautiful, wispy cirrus uncinus clouds. The name comes from Latin and means curly hooks. But these clouds are more commonly called mares’ tails. They tend to occur high above Earth’s surface, where temperatures are very cold (~58 to ~40 degrees F or ~50 to ~40degrees C). There’s an old weather saying:
Mares’ tails and mackerel scales make lofty ships carry low sails.
According to BBC Weather, that saying refers to the fact that, together, cirrus uncinus clouds and patchy altocumulus clouds often mean that rain is on its way. We also received a second mares’ tail photo from slightly north of Kelly’s location a day earlier.
Bottom line: Two photos of cirrus uncinus clouds, aka mares’ tails.
Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.
Like what you read? Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.