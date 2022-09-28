Hurricane Ian expected to make landfall today

Ian is threatening the Gulf coast of Florida, with landfall expected later today. We are hearing weather reports with words like “catastrophic” and “historic” in them. NOAA’s GOES satellite reported just now:

LIFE-THREATENING STORM SURGE EXPECTED ALONG THE SOUTHWEST COAST OF FLORIDA… As of 9 a.m. ET (13 UTC) on Wednesday September 28, 2022, the center of Ian was located near 26.1, -82.7 with movement NNE at 10 mph. The minimum central pressure was 937 mb with maximum sustained winds of about 155 mph.

A Category 5 hurricane has winds of 157 mph or higher. So, Ian is currently only 2 mph away from becoming a category 5 hurricane. And Ian went from being a tropical storm late last week to being a full-fledged, very dangerous hurricane today. Part of the reason is explained in the tweet below. It intensified as it moved over a large fuel source, the warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico.

Hurricane Ian moved over a large fuel source on Sept. 27: warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico. https://t.co/b9oMCMKbrb This map shows sea surface temps, above 27.8° C (82.04° F) in red. Water this warm can sustain and intensify hurricanes as thermal energy moves from sea to sky. pic.twitter.com/kU2EDRuX7F — NASA Earth (@NASAEarth) September 28, 2022

The storm surge threat has increased since #Ian has intensified and is a larger hurricane. Cape Coral, Captiva, Sanibel could see storm surge of 12-16 ft. Catastrophic setup for these locations. No one should be near the coast as it makes landfall early this afternoon. @WBRCnews pic.twitter.com/ksXGcKzuB9 — Matt Daniel (@mattdanielwx) September 28, 2022

Heart-wrenching to see a devastating hurricane like #Ian bear down on land. If you’re in its path, from along the coast and well inland, please stay safe! Get the latest on Ian at https://t.co/0YBbXiBHbA pic.twitter.com/UwTK3CRUol — NWS Director (@NWSDirector) September 28, 2022

Bottom line: Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall on the Gulf coast side of Florida on the afternoon of September 28, 2022. Forecasters are using words like “catastrophic” and “historic.”