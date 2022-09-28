Earth

Hurricane Ian at sunrise, landfall over Florida due this afternoon

Deborah Byrd
September 28, 2022
Satellite image showing a sunrise over a hurricane.
Sunrise over Hurricane Ian, September 28, 2022, via NOAA/ GOES satellite.

Hurricane Ian expected to make landfall today

Ian is threatening the Gulf coast of Florida, with landfall expected later today. We are hearing weather reports with words like “catastrophic” and “historic” in them. NOAA’s GOES satellite reported just now:

LIFE-THREATENING STORM SURGE EXPECTED ALONG THE SOUTHWEST COAST OF FLORIDA… As of 9 a.m. ET (13 UTC) on Wednesday September 28, 2022, the center of Ian was located near 26.1, -82.7 with movement NNE at 10 mph. The minimum central pressure was 937 mb with maximum sustained winds of about 155 mph.

A Category 5 hurricane has winds of 157 mph or higher. So, Ian is currently only 2 mph away from becoming a category 5 hurricane. And Ian went from being a tropical storm late last week to being a full-fledged, very dangerous hurricane today. Part of the reason is explained in the tweet below. It intensified as it moved over a large fuel source, the warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico.

Bottom line: Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall on the Gulf coast side of Florida on the afternoon of September 28, 2022. Forecasters are using words like “catastrophic” and “historic.”

September 28, 2022
Earth

Deborah Byrd

