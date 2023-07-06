Astronomy Essentials

Earth farthest from sun – or aphelion – today

Posted by
Deborah Byrd
and
July 6, 2023
Composite images of the sun at perihelion and aphelion.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Soumyadeep Mukherjee of Kolkata, India, captured these images and wrote: “The image shows a comparison between the perihelion and aphelion of 2023. The sun appears 1 arcminute larger at its perihelion (although aphelion will be observed tomorrow). Both the images were captured with the same equipment at the same focal length. Each solar image is a stack of 20 images.” Thank you, Soumyadeep!

Earth farthest from sun

Planet Earth will reach aphelion – when Earth is farthest from the sun – at 20 UTC today (3 p.m. CDT) when it’s 94,506,364 miles (152,093,251 km) from the sun. It’s been a hot summer already in parts of the Northern Hemisphere. And Earth’s aphelion always comes in July, in the midst of Northern Hemisphere summer (and Southern Hemisphere winter). So you know our distance from the sun doesn’t cause Earth’s seasons.

Graphic showing distance differences between aphelion and perihelion.
Earth-sun distance differences between the January perihelion (closest point) and July aphelion (farthest point). Earth is farthest from the sun when it is summer in the Northern Hemisphere. Illustration by Timeanddate.com. Used with permission.

In fact, Earth’s orbit is almost, but not quite, circular. So overall, our distance from the sun doesn’t change much percentage-wise (a little over 3%). Today, we’re about three million miles (five million km) farther from the sun than we will be six months from now. And it’s in contrast to our average distance from the sun of about 93 million miles (150 million km).

By the way, the word aphelion comes from the Greek words apo meaning away, off, apart and helios, for the Greek god of the sun. Apart from the sun. That’s us, around now.

What causes the seasons?

Earth farthest from the sun: Gray globe (the sun) with dotted line across it from top left to bottom right (the ISS moving across the sun)
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Isn’t this cool? Mario Rana in Hampton, Virginia, captured this image on July 4, last year, during Earth’s aphelion (when Earth is farthest from sun). It’s the International Space Station, crossing the sun’s face. Thank you, Mario!

The seasons aren’t due to Earth’s changing distance from the sun. In fact, we’re always farthest from the sun in early July during northern summer and closest in January during northern winter.

Instead, the seasons result from Earth’s tilt on its axis. Right now, it’s summer in the Northern Hemisphere because the northern part of Earth is tilted most toward the sun. We’re receiving the sun’s rays most directly

Meanwhile, it’s winter in the Southern Hemisphere because the southern part of Earth is tilted most away from the sun. The more indirect sunlight causes cooler temperatures.

Read more: Why Earth has 4 seasons

Earth’s varying distance from the sun does affect the length of the seasons, though. That’s because, at our farthest from the sun, like now, Earth is traveling most slowly in its orbit. Consequently, that makes summer the longest season in the Northern Hemisphere and winter the longest season on the southern half of the globe.

Conversely, winter is the shortest season in the Northern Hemisphere, and summer is the shortest in the Southern Hemisphere, in each instance by nearly five days.

Earth at perihelion and aphelion 2001 to 2100

Diagram showing Earth's orbit with aphelion and perihelion distances labeled.
Diagram showing aphelion and perihelion. Image via NASA.

Closest and farthest points tied to solstices?

The short answer is no. It’s true that Earth is farthest from the sun every year in early July, about two weeks after the June solstice. And it’s true that Earth is closest to the sun every year in early January, about two weeks after the December solstice. Is it a coincidence? Yes, it is. Over the long course of time, the dates of Earth’s closest and farthest points to the sun shift with respect to the solstices.

According to timeanddate.com:

Due to variations in the eccentricity of the Earth’s orbit, the dates when the Earth reaches its perihelion or aphelion are not fixed. In 1246, the December solstice was on the same day as the Earth reached its perihelion. Since then, the perihelion and aphelion dates have drifted by a day every 58 years. In the short term, the dates can vary up to two days from one year to another.

Mathematicians and astronomers estimate that in 6430, over 4000 years from now, the perihelion will coincide with the March equinox.

Visual size difference when Earth farthest from sun

Solid yellow circle with thin rim of gray around it.
At aphelion, our most distant point from the sun, the sun does appear a bit smaller in our sky. This composite image illustrates the difference. This image consists of 2 photos, taken just days away from a perihelion (Earth’s closest point to sun) in January 2016, and an aphelion (Earth’s farthest point from sun) in July 2017. The gray rim around the sun (the perihelion photo) illustrates that, as seen in our sky, the sun is about 3.6% bigger at perihelion than aphelion. This difference is, of course, too small to detect with the eye (and never look at the sun without proper filters). Photo by Peter Lowenstein of Mutare, Zimbabwe. Used with permission.
Three images of the sun appearing successively each a slightly different size.
Animation of the image above … the size difference of the sun between Earth’s perihelion (closest point) and aphelion (farthest point).

Bottom line: Planet Earth reaches its most distant point from the sun for 2023 today. Astronomers call this yearly point in Earth’s orbit our aphelion.

EarthSky astronomy kits are perfect for beginners. Order yours today.

Why isn’t the hottest weather on the year’s longest day?

Posted 
July 6, 2023
 in 
Astronomy Essentials

Deborah Byrd

View Articles
About the Author:
Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. In 2020, she was the Education Prize from the American Astronomical Society, the largest organization of professional astronomers in North America. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

Like what you read?
Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.

Your email address will only be used for EarthSky content. Privacy Policy
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More from 

Deborah Byrd

View All
Mars in 2023: Fading dramatically in July
June 30, 2023
Life’s building blocks found in Orion Nebula
June 29, 2023
Why do stars twinkle, but planets do not?
June 28, 2023
Big and Little Dippers in the northern sky on June evenings
June 27, 2023