Human WorldSpaceflight

Chinese rocket accidentally blasts off, then crashes

Posted by
Deborah Byrd
and
July 1, 2024


A Chinese rocket launched during testing on Sunday, in central China’s Henan Province.

Chinese rocket surprise … BOOM!

The commercial rocket company Space Pioneer said it was a “structural failure” that caused the accidental launch and dramatic, explosive crash of a Chinese rocket on Sunday, June 30, 2024, near a populated area.

The Tianlong-3 rocket was undergoing a test of its propulsion system, called a “static fire test.” It suddenly lifted off from its testing platform and could be seen climbing over a mountainous area above the company’s test facility in Gongyi city in central China’s Henan Province. Then its engines faltered, and the rocket began to fall. The liftoff took place at 3:43 p.m. local time on Sunday. SpaceNews.com reported:

Amateur footage captured by Gongyi citizens and posted on Chinese social media shows the nine-engine test stage igniting and then, exceptionally, taking off. Hold-down clamps and other structures are typically used to securely keep stages in place.

The stage is seen climbing into the sky before halting, apparently with its engines shutting off, and returning to Earth. The stage impacted the ground around 50 seconds after it took off, apparently with much of its kerosene-liquid oxygen propellant remaining, causing a large explosion. The Tianlong-3 first stage would likely fire for a number of minutes on an orbital flight.

No one was reported injured in the accidental launch.

A test meant to build up to orbital launch

According to Space News:

Space Pioneer was conducting its test as a buildup to an orbital launch of the Tianlong-3, which is benchmarked against the SpaceX Falcon 9, in the coming months. The company announced earlier this month that it has secured $207 million in new funding.

Space Pioneer issued its own statement later, stating there was a structural failure at the connection between the rocket body and the test bench. The rocket’s onboard computer automatically shut down the engines and the rocket fell 1.5 kilometers southwest. It reiterated earlier reports that no casualties were found. The company said the test produced 820 tons of thrust.

Chinese rocket: Long, white rocket body, lying prone.
An assembled Tianlong-3 first stage. Image via Space Pioneer/ SpaceNews.com.

Bottom line: A Chinese rocket was undergoing a static fire test on Sunday, June 30, 2024, when it suddenly broke free of its hold-down clamps and launched.

PinterestBuffer
Posted 
July 1, 2024
 in 
Human World

Deborah Byrd

View Articles
About the Author:
Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Prior to that, she had worked for the University of Texas McDonald Observatory since 1976, and created and produced their Star Date radio series. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. In 2020, she won the Education Prize from the American Astronomical Society, the largest organization of professional astronomers in North America. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

Like what you read?
Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.

Your email address will only be used for EarthSky content. Privacy Policy
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More from 

Deborah Byrd

View All
Asteroid Bennu sample suggests an ocean world origin
June 28, 2024
Jupiter coming to June’s morning sky, opposition in December
June 26, 2024
Mars in 2024: Find it in the morning sky
June 26, 2024
The End of Everything, LIVE, with Katie Mack
June 24, 2024