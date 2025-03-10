Australian lyrebirds have a hidden skill for farming

Lyrebirds are multitalented creatures that live in Australia. Until now, their claim to fame has been their ability to produce a wide range of sounds. They can perfectly mimic any sound they hear around them, from other birds to chainsaws cutting down trees. But on March 5, 2025, a team of scientists from La Trobe University in Australia said they have an additional hidden talent. According to the researchers, these birds farm the environment around them to draw in their favorite prey, fattening them up so the birds can eat them.

The scientists published their peer-reviewed study in the Journal of Animal Ecology on March 4, 2025.

Lyrebirds and their talent as farmers

According to the new study, lyrebirds move leaf litter and branches on the ground with their long legs and strong claws. In doing so, they create a perfect microhabitat for worms, centipedes, beetles, scorpions, spiders and more. Once these creatures have grown fat, the lyrebirds return to eat their prey. You could say that these birds farm invertebrates.

Lead researcher Alex Maisey of La Trobe University said:

Lyrebirds set up the perfect home for their prey, creating conditions with more food resources and effectively fattening them up before eating them.

To prove that these birds are indeed responsible for these microhabitats, the researchers removed the lyrebirds from small areas of the forest. Then, the scientists raked some of these lyrebird-free areas like the birds would do to simulate the same environment. They found the raked areas were home to more types of invertebrates and that they were larger compared to the unraked areas.

Lyrebirds help ecosystems thrive

As the lyrebirds move leaf litter and branches and turn over the soil, they bury fuel for fire. So, unwittingly, lyrebirds reduce the intensity of forest fires. The team of scientists observed that lyrebirds moved an average of 155 tons of leaf litter and soil per hectare while farming invertebrates.

Thus, through their diet, these birds greatly influence the plants and animals that live in Australia’s forests, modifying entire ecosystems. Maisey said:

Lyrebirds are widespread and active across millions of hectares of forest. Their farming actions play an important role in maintaining forest biodiversity.

More about lyrebirds

Apart from their talents as farmers and natural firewall builders, these birds are impressive singers. As with many birds, a male lyrebird’s voice is a key way of wooing the ladies.

These animals also have very striking tail feathers. But to attract females close enough for them to admire their beautiful plumage, they have to sing at the top of their lungs.

The more complex and varied the sounds, the better. That’s why, although they are capable of singing their own songs, they imitate the songs of more than 20 different bird species. Some 80% of their repertoire is a copy of other bird species. So a single lyrebird is an entire choir.

Unusual bird songs

And the imitation doesn’t end with bird songs. To really impress a potential mate, they expand their repertoire. They can imitate the shutter of a camera; a car’s alarm, horn and brakes; the footsteps of a person; a drill; a saw; a chainsaw cutting down trees and even laser beams from toy guns.

The two types of lyrebird

There are only two species of lyrebirds, and they are found only in Australia. One is the superb lyrebird, which stands out for its striking plumage. When its feathers are spread out, they can measure up to 28 inches (71 cm). They are also shaped like the musical instrument known as a lyre, hence their name.

The other species is the Albert’s lyrebird, which does not have such picturesque plumage, and whose population and distribution area is much smaller. Its name commemorates Prince Albert, who was the consort of Queen Victoria of the United Kingdom.

Unfortunately, the population of Albert’s lyrebirds has been declining over the years from loss of their natural habitat due to logging. Most of these birds are found in nature reserves in Australia.

Males vs. females

There is a considerable difference in size between males and females, as males can measure up to 39 inches (100 cm) and weigh just over 2 pounds (1 kg), and females can measure 31 inches (80 cm) and weigh up to 1.9 pounds (900 g). They are solitary and polygamous animals. They generally move on land and use their wings only to glide.

The female has the same ability to mimic, but it is the male who tends to sing more and louder. And it’s the females that build the nests. A nest takes between 150 and 200 hours to make. The females lay a single egg, with incubation periods of approximately five and a half weeks in the Australian winter season.

Bottom line: Lyrebirds farm the microhabitat around them to attract small invertebrates. Once the prey grows large enough, these birds feast on them! Plus, have you ever heard one sing?

Via La Trobe University

Source: Journal of Animal Ecology

Secretary birds are expert snake killers

The shoebill stork is our fierce lifeform of the week