The fierce shoebill stork is our lifeform of the week

This formidable bird is not afraid of anything. When this gigantic creature spreads its wings, it measures 8.5 feet (2.6 meters). It lives in the predator-infested swamps of Africa. The shoebill feeds on any living being that fits in its beak, eating it in a single bite. It even eats crocodiles!

The shoebill is unique

The shoebill (Balaeniceps rex), or whale-headed stork, is one of the most impressive birds in Africa. It has the long, thin legs of a stork and a huge beak like a pelican. Though it was once classified as a stork, it now has a family of its own. The shoebill is the only member of the Balaenicipitidae family.

This creature stands out thanks to its deep gaze, its gray-blue plumage, a crest on the back of its head and, of course, its enormous beak shaped like a Dutch wooden shoe, hence its name. The name “rex” also makes you think of dinosaurs, right? But it’s all about the appearance, because rex is Latin for “king.”

The shoebill is the largest bird on the African continent and one of the largest birds on the planet. It measures about 3.6 to 5 feet (110 to 150 cm) in height. The length from tail to beak can vary between 3.3 and 4.6 feet (100 and 140 cm). When this majestic avian spreads its wings, the total wingspan is 7.5 to 8.5 feet (230 to 260 cm).

It’s one of the longest-lived birds in the world, with a lifespan of about 50 years. That gives the shoebill many years for fighting.

The shoebill has a beak made to kill

This impressive creature inhabits the wetlands and swamps of Africa, which are full of predators. But, of course, the shoebill is an amazing predator itself. It feeds at night and walks on floating vegetation or through mud, thanks to its strong legs. It usually hunts fish, but it can eat anything that fits in its beak. In addition, it devours its prey in a single bite.

The beak measures about 10 inches (25 cm) in length and 8 inches (20 cm) in width. It’s the 3rd-longest beak in the world, which allows it to hunt extremely large prey. The shoebill remains motionless and completely silent for long periods of time. When prey approaches, the shoebill pounces on it, beak first. The good news is because the beak is so strong and sharp, the prey usually dies by decapitation. So at least it’s a quick death.

Shoebills can consume snakes, eels, frogs, turtles, lizards, rodents, birds and baby crocodiles. One may think baby crocodiles are small, but their protective parents are not! The shoebill must enter swamps infested with huge crocodiles in order to hunt. This bird is not afraid of anything.

Shoebills possess a strong personality

The shoebill is a silent creature that can remain motionless for hours and hours. Likewise, it is quite solitary, so much so that after mating, the male and female go in opposite directions to hunt and feed independently. But they are usually monogamous.

Now, the silence is broken when the time for mating arrives. Then, these birds are loud. They open and close their beaks quickly many times to produce a sound like a machine gun. They do this to attract a mate or to scare away intruders.

Shoebills don’t like to share territory, which is made up of between 0.8 and 1.5 square miles (2 and 4 square km). Shoebills fiercely defend their territory, as they don’t like to see other birds loitering in that range. However, when bred in captivity, they prove to be docile toward humans.

These birds are not known for making long migratory journeys. They normally only travel short distances to find food or mate.

Family life? No, thanks

The shoebill’s incubation period lasts approximately 30 days, and both the female and male are dedicated to caring for, feeding and providing all the necessary protection to their young. However, territoriality also applies to the chicks themselves, who don’t want to compete for the affection of mom and dad.

Some time after the eggs hatch, the earliest chick to hatch (which is usually larger), attacks the smaller chick while its parents are away from the nest to monopolize all the attention and sustenance. The older sibling may even kill the younger sibling. The best thing the youngest can do is run away and find its own territory.

In addition, Birdlife.org says:

Females lay up to three eggs and when hatched, both parents feed, guard, and shade the chicks. Although shoebills commonly hatch more than one chick, they only raise one. The younger chicks are usually left to die, unless the eldest is weak or doesn’t survive.

Only the fittest survive. A shoebill’s life is not an easy one. Plus, living in swamps presents extreme danger, as multiple diseases exist, predators are everywhere, and food can be scarce. For this reason, the shoebill is ruthless. These animals fight small and large animals alike.

The shoebill is vulnerable

It is curious to find the word vulnerability and shoebill in the same sentence, but the truth is that this peculiar creature is in danger. The species is listed as a vulnerable species. It is estimated there are between 3,300 and 5,300 specimens left in the wild.

The bird is threatened by poachers, human destruction of its environment and cultural taboos. Many tribes believe these birds bring bad luck and kill them to cleanse their land of bad omens. This has led to the extinction of the species in some parts of Africa.

Unfortunately, the demand for shoebills is high both in zoos and for private collectors. The problem is that many birds taken from their native environment and placed in zoos don’t mate, as these animals have specific habitat requirements. Likewise, the stress of transit to unknown environments and the presence of humans stress and kill them.

From certain angles shoebills may look menacing, but they are truly unique and beautiful birds. The shoebill’s wing beat is one of the slowest of all birds, with approximately 150 wing beats per minute. It is a pleasure to see this creature take flight in its natural environment.

More images of the majestic shoebill

Bottom line: Meet one of the biggest birds in the animal kingdom. The shoebill looks like an imposing dinosaur. And indeed it is fierce. It eats everything that fits in its beak, and in just one bite!

