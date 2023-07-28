Brightest Stars

Meet Shaula and Lesath, Scorpion’s Stinger stars

Bruce McClure
Editors of EarthSky
July 28, 2023
Shaula and Lesath: Scorpius marked with lines and dots. The Milky Way is in the background.
View larger. | Constellation Scorpius by Daniel McVey. The bright red star Antares represents the Scorpion’s Heart. The Scorpion’s Stinger stars – Shaula and Lesath – can be found at the end of the Scorpion’s curved Tail. Used with permission.

Scorpius and the Scorpion’s Stinger stars

The zodiacal constellation Scorpius the Scorpion is one of the few constellations that looks like its name. That’s because it has a graceful, J-shaped pattern of stars resembling a real scorpion’s curved tail. And at the end of this graceful line of stars are two stars noticeable for their nearness to each other. They are Shaula and Lesath, which represent the Scorpion’s Stinger stars. It’s fun to see the curved tail of Scorpius. And Shaula and Lesath make a perfect celestial Stinger!

Although Shaula and Lesath appear close together, they’re only close along our line of sight. In reality, these two stars are separated by about five light-years.

Shaula, the second brightest star in the constellation Scorpius, is a triple star system that shines at magnitude of +1.62.

Lesath, the fainter star of the Stinger pair, doesn’t have any known companions. Its magnitude is at +2.7.

Shaula and Lesath: A map of the stars in Scorpius, with stars in black on white.
A map of Scorpius showing the location of the Stinger stars, Shaula and Lesath, at the tip of the Scorpion’s curved Tail. Image via IAU/ Sky & Telescope/ Wikimedia Commons.

How to see Shaula and Lesath

The best time to see Scorpius and its Stinger stars in the evening sky is during the Northern Hemisphere summer and early autumn. Meanwhile, in the Southern Hemisphere, these stars are a feature of winter and spring.

Shaula is the second brightest star in the constellation Scorpius, after Antares. Plus, Shaula is also the 24th brightest star in the sky. But it’s hard to think of Shaula without Lesath. These two stars are very noticeable on the sky’s dome, glittering together, brighter than most other stars. They are also conspicuously located in an easy-to-see constellation.

From the Northern Hemisphere, Scorpius will be in your southern sky. In that case, Shaula is the star on the left. Shaula is also the brightest of the two stars. These two noticeable stars are sometimes referred to as the Stinger of Scorpius, and sometimes as the Cat’s Eyes.

At mid-northern latitudes, Lesath and Shaula never climb very high in the sky. They are highest in the sky when they’re due south. Even then, from the northern U.S., Scorpius’ Stinger stars are barely a fist-width above your horizon (hold your fist an arm’s length away). They are higher in the sky as seen from the southern U.S., where Scorpius becomes a glorious sight. And from the Southern Hemisphere, all of Scorpius prominently arcs high overhead.

Shaula and Lesath throughout the year.

In the Northern Hemisphere, Scorpius is highest in the evening sky and is therefore thought of as a summer constellation. And in the Southern Hemisphere, it’s considered a winter constellation.

For both hemispheres, Scorpius and its Stinger stars are highest in the sky around midnight local time in mid-June. Then by mid-July, Lesath and Shaula are at their highest in the sky around 10 p.m. When mid-August arrives, they are highest in the sky around 8 p.m. And by mid-September, at 6 p.m. Remember, the time will vary by up to an hour, depending on how far east or west you are in your time zone.

Science of Shaula and Lesath

Although these two stars look like a close-knit pair, they’re far apart in space. Shaula is about 571 light-years distant, whereas Lesath lies some 576 light-years away. Like all individual stars we see in our night sky, these two are members of our Milky Way galaxy.

Shaula, also known as Lambda Scorpii, is a triple system. The largest star, which has a blue-white color, is about nine times the sun’s diameter in size and has 14 times the sun’s mass. It is a Beta Cephei variable star, a class of stars characterized by rapid but small variations in brightness. There’s another blue-white star in that system. Its diameteer is almost five times that of the sun and it has over 10 times the sun’s mass. The third object in the system is what’s known as a pre-main sequence star, an object that has enough mass from the surrounding dust and gas to become a star. But it has not yet started nuclear fusion at its core, which would define it as a star.

Lesath’s other name is Upsilon Scorpii. It is also a hot blue-white star, with about six times the sun’s diameter, and has 11 times the sun’s mass.

The Milky Way runs through the stinger

On a dark, moonless night, you can see a glowing band of stars running from Scorpius’ Tail and upward through the Summer Triangle. It’s called the Milky Way, a roadway of stars arcing across the sky from horizon to horizon in the northern summer. What you are seeing is the edgewise view of our galaxy’s flat disk. The “haze” is really the combined light of millions upon millions of stars.

Shaula and Lesath: 2 maps in circles, showing all the constellation patterns, and the Milky Way in a blue band.
View larger. | A whole-sky map of the Milky Way overlaid on the constellations. Image via Tfr000/ Wikimedia Commons.

While Earth has an equator, the Milky Way galaxy does, too. The galactic equator runs through Scorpius and also its neighboring constellation to the east, Sagittarius the Archer.

The ecliptic is nearby

And now shift your perspective from our great galaxy to our own local solar system, our sun’s family in space. The ecliptic is our sun’s annual path in front of the background stars. It also runs through Scorpius and Sagittarius. Check out the star chart below to see the whereabouts of the ecliptic with respect to this constellation.

Star chart of Scorpius with green dashed lines. There are black dots for its stars.
A map of the constellation Scorpius with a red dashed line showing the position of the ecliptic. The areas shaded in blue represent the Milky Way. Image via Torsten Bronger/ Wikimedia Commons.

History of the names Shaula and Lesath.

Shaula is an Arabic name meaning the Scorpion’s Stinger. Lesath’s name is less straightforward. According to Paul Kunitach and Tim Smart, authors of “A Dictionary of Modern Star Names,” the name Lesath is the final result of a long and convoluted history, initially derived from a Greek word meaning a (foggy) conglomeration.

Night sky with 2 close-together, brilliant stars and 2 patches of multiple stars nearby.
Shaula and Lesath, the stinger stars in Scorpius, are prominent in the lower right. In a dark sky, you’ll see 2 famous star clusters – M6 and M7 – in the constellation Scorpius the Scorpion. In this photo, Messier 7 – aka Ptolemy’s Cluster – is above the tree on the left. Messier 6, the Butterfly Cluster, is a bit smaller, positioned near the center top of the image. Image via Tom and Jane Wildoner/ The Dark Side Observatory. Used with permission.

Bottom line: Shaula and Lesath, known as the “stinger stars,” mark the location of the scorpion’s stinger in the zodiacal constellation Scorpius.

Posted 
July 28, 2023
 in 
Brightest Stars

Bruce McClure

Bruce McClure
Bruce McClure served as lead writer for EarthSky's popular Tonight pages from 2004 to 2021, when he opted for a much-deserved retirement. He's a sundial aficionado, whose love for the heavens has taken him to Lake Titicaca in Bolivia and sailing in the North Atlantic, where he earned his celestial navigation certificate through the School of Ocean Sailing and Navigation. He also wrote and hosted public astronomy programs and planetarium programs in and around his home in upstate New York.

Editors of EarthSky

Editors of EarthSky
The EarthSky team has a blast bringing you daily updates on your cosmos and world. We love your photos and welcome your news tips. Earth, Space, Sun, Human, Tonight. Since 1994.

