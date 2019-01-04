Dates of solar and lunar eclipses in 2019

Eclipses in 2019

January 5-6, 2019: Partial solar eclipse

January 20-21, 2019: Total lunar eclipse eclipse

July 2, 2019: Total solar eclipse

July 16, 2019: Partial lunar eclipse

December 26, 2019: Annular solar eclipse

On a worldwide scale, a solar eclipse always comes within one fortnight (approximately two weeks) of lunar eclipse.

The first solar eclipse of 2019 happens during the daylight hours on January 5 or 6 – depending on your location – when the new moon takes a bite out of the solar disk. It’s a partial eclipse, not a total one. This partial eclipse of the sun is primarily visible from northeastern Asia and the northern part of the North Pacific Ocean, including Alaska’s Aleutian Islands.

One fortnight (approximately two weeks) after the January 5-6 solar eclipse, the full supermoon will pass through the Earth’s dark shadow on the night of January 20-21, 2019. It’ll stage the last total lunar eclipse until May 26, 2021. This total lunar eclipse will be visible from North and South America, plus much of Europe and Africa.

One semester (six lunar months or six new moons) after the January 5-6, 2019, partial solar eclipse, a total eclipse of the sun will take place on July 2, 2019. Then the partial lunar eclipse on July 16, 2019, will happen one semester (six lunar months or six full moons) after the January 20-21 total lunar eclipse.

Fortnight (approximate two-week) separation between solar and lunar eclipses. A solar eclipse always takes place within one fortnight of any lunar eclipse. This year, we have a pair of eclipses (one solar and one lunar) in January and then in July 2019. We also have an annular solar eclipse on December 26, 2019, followed by the penumbral lunar eclipse of January 10, 2020. Although this pair of eclipses (one solar and one lunar) straddles different years, these eclipses are still one fortnight apart:

Somewhat rarely, a solar eclipse can occur one fortnight before and after a lunar eclipse. This most recently happened last year, in 2018:

July 13: Partial solar eclipse

July 27: Total lunar eclipse

August 11: Partial solar eclipse

Somewhat rarely, a lunar eclipse can come one fortnight before and after a solar eclipse. This will happen next year, in 2020:

June 5: Penumbral lunar eclipse

June 21: Annular solar eclipse

July 5: Penumbral lunar eclipse

