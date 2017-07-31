menu
Sun halo with 2 contrail shadows

By in Today's Image | July 31, 2017

The sun is casting shadows of an aircraft contrail downwards onto thin cirrus haze layers below. Higher above, ice crystals in cirrus clouds have created a 22-degree halo around the sun.

Sun halo, contrail and 2 contrail shadows via Jüri Voit in Kuusalu, Estonia.

Descriptions on this page are made possible by Les Cowley’s great website, Atmospheric Optics

Click here to learn more about 22-degree sun halos

Click here for more photos of contrail shadows, and to learn more about them

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

