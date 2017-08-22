Awesome eclipse photos from friends!

Be sure to look at the larger view of this eclipse photo by Eliot Herman, who saw it in Idaho. Wow!
Karl Diefenderfer saw the eclipse in Dillard, Georgia. He wrote: “To witness totality was one of the most humbling experiences of my life!”
Steven Simmerman, who saw the eclipse from Wilson, Wyoming, wrote: “Extremely clear sky. Saw shadow bands, leaf lens images, drastic drop in temperature and light as well. Other celestial objects popped out. I didn’t plan for the darkness and I lost sight of my camera settings. The flash went off by itself and I could see the luminescence on my watch numerals. Overall, an awesome experience!”
Josh Grob in Molina, Georgia wrote: “We experienced 97% coverage of the sun at our location.”
Shooting the August 21 eclipse, via John Mclean.
George Preoteasa wrote: “Can’t transfer from camera as I am on the road, so here is a picture of a picture. Shot in Torrington, Wyoming.”
Garry Hayes in Seal Rock, Oregon wrote: “Fought to get images of the eclipse through fog banks, so the corona wasn’t visible, but the prominences showed up well.”
Eclipse and jet from Michael Velardo at St. Clair Shores, Michigan.
Kathy Peterson Morton in Crested Butte, Colorado wrote: “The eclipse through my colander!”
From Sparta, Tennessee by Scott Kuhn.
“Trees acting as natural pinhole projector revealing solar eclipse.” via Scott Vaughn Photography on the campus of East Tennessee University.
More crescent suns, shining beneath trees on the University of Texas campus, via Deborah Byrd.
Larry Bohlayer, who supplies lunar calendars to EarthSky each year, wrote: “Raindrops on eclipse glasses tell our story watching from western North Carolina. Turned out, the weater forecast was right … clouds moved in just before totality, but we saw some partial phases.”
Niccole Kowalski wrote: “The total eclipse was absolutely breathtaking from the Tetons! I caught a couple of solar flares top right and bottom right during totatily!”
Despite the blast of info emanating from this country, the U.S. wasn’t the only country to see this August 21 eclipse of the sun. Paulo Pereira caught the eclipse from Portugal, at sunset.
August 21, 2017 eclipse as seen in Monterrey, Mexico by Raul Cortes.
Cairbre Ó Ciardha in Dublin, Ireland wrote: “Cloud cover allowed only 15-second window.”
Photo by Angela Demetrio McClain, “taken at maximum coverage (81.9%) from my backyard in Wintersville, Ohio.”
“The eclipse through my fingers,” by Tom Duvall.
Totality in Columbia, South Carolina by Karen McCeney Belton.
Tom Stirling said he managed to snag this partial eclipse shot in Kennebunk, Maine.