Tonight

Summer Triangle, signpost for all seasons

Posted by
Bruce McClure
and
March 9, 2022
Looking at the Summer Triangle in the eastern prwedawn/dawn sky in March. A purple triangle is formed with Vega on the top, Deneb on the left and Altair on the right.
The Summer Triangle consists of 3 bright stars in 3 separate constellations: Vega, Deneb and Altair.

Summer Triangle: Watch before dawn

Before sunup on March mornings, look for the Summer Triangle. Although it’s not summer at our northern latitudes, the Summer Triangle’s three bright stars – Vega, Deneb and Altair – are visible now in the east before sunrise. They’re all 1st-magnitude stars and the brightest stars in their constellations: Vega in Lyra the Harp, Deneb in Cygnus the Swan and Altair in Aquila the Eagle.

The Summer Triangle isn’t one of the officially recognized 88 constellations. Like the Big Dipper, it’s what’s called an asterism, a pattern of stars that’s easy to pick out.

For much of the Northern Hemisphere, the Summer Triangle stars are up for at least part of the night every night of the year. Are you in the Southern Hemisphere? You probably won’t see the entire Summer Triangle yet before sunup from your part of the world. The star Deneb will probably be lost in the glare of sunrise at southern temperate latitudes.

To gauge the size of this signpost star formation, hold a one-foot (30cm) ruler an arm’s length from your eye. The ruler (about 1/3 of a meter) pretty much fills the gap between Vega and Altair, the Summer Triangle’s first- and second-brightest stars, respectively.

Night sky with glowing band of Milky Way behind 3 bright stars connected with lines.
On a moonless night, an edgewise view of the galactic disk – and the Dark Rift – pass right through the Summer Triangle. Photo via Flickr/ cipdatajeffb.

Shift to northern summer solstice

Like all the stars, the stars of the Summer Triangle rise four minutes earlier with each passing day, or two hours earlier with each passing month. Why is this happening? It’s happening because Earth is orbiting the sun, and our night sky is pointing outward toward an ever-changing panorama of stars.

Around May 1, the Summer Triangle will climb over the eastern horizon around local midnight (1 a.m. daylight saving time).

When middle to late June comes rolling along, you’ll see the Summer Triangle sparkling in the east at evening dusk. Watch for it around the time of the June solstice. It’s a sure sign of summer’s return to the Northern Hemisphere.

EarthSky astronomy kits are perfect for beginners. Order today from the EarthSky store

Enjoying EarthSky so far? Sign up for our free daily newsletter today!

Summer Triangle high in sky, stars labeled, above pointy evergreen treetops.
Nils Ribi caught this photo of the Summer Triangle on a northern autumn evening, November 8, 2014.

Bottom line: Watch for the three bright stars of the Summer Triangle – Vega, Deneb and Altair – before dawn in March, before midnight in May and at dusk on the summer solstice.

Donate: Your support means the world to us

Posted 
March 9, 2022
 in 
Tonight

Bruce McClure

View Articles
About the Author:
Bruce McClure served as lead writer for EarthSky's popular Tonight pages from 2004 to 2021, when he opted for a much-deserved retirement. He's a sundial aficionado, whose love for the heavens has taken him to Lake Titicaca in Bolivia and sailing in the North Atlantic, where he earned his celestial navigation certificate through the School of Ocean Sailing and Navigation. He also wrote and hosted public astronomy programs and planetarium programs in and around his home in upstate New York.

Like what you read?
Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.

Your email address will only be used for EarthSky content. Privacy Policy
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More from 

Bruce McClure

View All
Lonely Alphard is the brightest star in Hydra
March 8, 2022
Circumpolar stars stay up all night long
February 18, 2022
Year’s latest solar noon happens on February 11
February 11, 2022
Meet Taurus the Bull in the evening sky
February 10, 2022