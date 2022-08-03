Tonight

Spica near the moon August 3, 4 and 5

Marcy Curran
August 3, 2022
Chart showing three moons and one dot labeled Spica.
Look for Spica shining near the moon on the evenings of August 3, 4 and 5. Spica is the brightest star in Virgo the Maiden. The moon is waxing and reaches first quarter phase on August 5 at 11:06 UTC. Chart via John Jardine Goss / EarthSky.

Watch for Spica near the moon

A pairing of the moon and a bright star is always a lovely sight. Plus, the moon can be an excellent guide to locating stars and planets.

On the evening of August 3, once the nighttime sky is dark and full of stars, look for the waxing crescent moon shining brightly near the star Spica. Spica is the only 1st magnitude star in Virgo the Maiden and lies very near the ecliptic, or path of the planets.

Then the next two evenings, August 4 and 5, the moon moves away from Spica and continues waxing until reaching first quarter phase. By the way, the moon constantly moves eastward in front of background stars about a half degree per hour. Which is, incidentally, the same width as a full moon.

The moon reaches first quarter phase on August 5 at 11:06 UTC.

You’ll also notice a bright, orangish star higher in the sky. That star is Arcturus. When the moon moves on, Arcturus can be your guide to find Spica.

A look at Virgo’s brightest star

Spica, a blue-white star, is the 15th brightest star in our nighttime sky. When you consider that Spica resides some 260 light-years from our solar system, this star must be intrinsically very luminous to shine at 1st magnitude brightness in Earth’s sky.

Because Spica is only two degrees from the ecliptic, occasionally the moon will occult – pass in front of – Spica. The next series of the moon passing in front of Spica starts in 2024 when the moon will occult Spica each month – 20 times. Wow!

For more great observing events in the coming weeks, visit EarthSky’s night sky guide

Bottom line: Use the waxing moon on August 3, 4, and 5, 2022, to locate the bright star Spica.

August 3, 2022
Tonight

Marcy Curran

Marcy Curran has enjoyed star gazing since she was a young girl going on family camping trips under the dark skies of Wyoming. She bought her first telescope in time to see Halley’s comet in 1985 on its way in to another close encounter with the sun. Her passion for astronomy eventually led her to being a co-founder of a local astronomical society. Marcy remains active in her astronomy club including being the editor of a monthly newsletter. She also contributes a monthly article to her local newspaper focusing on the stars, planets and objects currently visible in the nighttime sky. Marcy taught astronomy at her local community college for over 20 years. Marcy retired in December 2021 and is delighted to join Earthsky.org as an editor of night sky articles. Her hobbies - other than star gazing - include reading, knitting, jigsaw puzzles and photography. Marcy and her husband live in Wyoming.

