Tonight

See Mars and Pleiades on August 10, morning

Posted by
Marcy Curran
and
August 9, 2022
Star chart with green line of ecliptic, Mars, and other objects of interest.
Red Mars is rising in the wee hours now, getting noticeably brighter as Earth pulls up behind it in our smaller, faster orbit around the sun. We’ll pass between the sun and Mars in December. Around the morning of August 10, you’ll find Mars and the Pleiades star cluster – aka the 7 Sisters – high in the eastern sky. Mars forms an intriguing right triangle with the Pleiades and the bright red star Aldebaran on the morning of August 10. They all lie near the noticeable pattern of easy-to-spot constellation Orion the Hunter. Chart via John Jardine Goss / EarthSky.

Look for Mars and Pleiades in the morning sky

On the morning of August 10, 2022, look for bright, reddish Mars in the sunrise direction and near the beautiful Pleiades star cluster. Also nearby is another red point of light, Aldebaran, the brightest star in the constellation Taurus the Bull. On the 10th, Mars, Pleiades and Aldebaran form a right triangle.

Mars is currently getting closer, bigger and brighter as it races toward opposition on December 8, 2022. On August 10, 2022, Mars is shining at +0.11 magnitude and has an angular size of 8.69 arcseconds. Reddish Aldebaran is a variable star that shines between 0.75 and 0.95 magnitude, so it won’t appear as bright as Mars right now. However, there are times Mars is way brighter than Aldebaran, and other times it is dimmer. When Mars is at its closest to Earth, it shines at -2.94 magnitude. And when Mars is farthest from Earth, it shines at a +1.86 magnitude. What a difference distance makes in the brightness of our neighboring planet!

Also, Orion is below them in the sky. Big, bright and very obvious, Orion is visible from anywhere on Earth.

Pleiades – or the 7 Sisters – is a favorite asterism

The Pleiades star cluster – also known as the Seven Sisters or Messier 45 – is a delicate, glimmering cluster of stars that resembles a tiny dipper. In fact, people sometimes mistake it for the Little Dipper. Pleiades is an asterism – a well known group of stars – so it is not an official constellation.

Bottom line: On the morning of August 10, 2022, Mars and the Pleiades star cluster are close together in the morning sky. The bright red star Aldebaran is nearby, and all three of them form a right triangle.

For more great observing events in the coming weeks, visit EarthSky’s night sky guide

Posted 
August 9, 2022
 in 
Tonight

Marcy Curran

View Articles
About the Author:
Marcy Curran has enjoyed star gazing since she was a young girl going on family camping trips under the dark skies of Wyoming. She bought her first telescope in time to see Halley’s comet in 1985 on its way in to another close encounter with the sun. Her passion for astronomy eventually led her to being a co-founder of a local astronomical society. Marcy remains active in her astronomy club including being the editor of a monthly newsletter. She also contributes a monthly article to her local newspaper focusing on the stars, planets and objects currently visible in the nighttime sky. Marcy taught astronomy at her local community college for over 20 years. Marcy retired in December 2021 and is delighted to join Earthsky.org as an editor of night sky articles. Her hobbies - other than star gazing - include reading, knitting, jigsaw puzzles and photography. Marcy and her husband live in Wyoming.

Like what you read?
Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.

Your email address will only be used for EarthSky content. Privacy Policy
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More from 

Marcy Curran

View All
Venus, Castor and Pollux line up on August 10
August 9, 2022
Spica near the moon August 3, 4 and 5
August 3, 2022
Europa – a moon of Jupiter – to blot out a distant star
June 16, 2022
Moonlight Mojave: The desert under starry skies
March 31, 2022