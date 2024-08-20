Don’t miss it! Best Super Blue Moon images of 2024

Did you see the Super Blue Moon on Monday (August 19, 2024)? What a night it was for all of us around the world! If you didn’t, here’s a gallery full of stunning images from our talented community of photographers. Read more about the Blue Moon here. Also, three more supermoons are coming in a row. We tell you everything you need to know, plus tips on how to watch the moon, in this LIVESTREAM replay.

Super Blue Moon panoramas of 2024

Super Blue Moon closeups of 2024

More Blue supermoon closeups

