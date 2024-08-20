Don’t miss it! Best Super Blue Moon images of 2024

Did you see the Super Blue Moon on Monday (August 19, 2024)? What a night it was for all of us around the world! If you didn’t, here’s a gallery full of stunning images from our talented community of photographers. Read more about the Blue Moon here. Also, three more supermoons are coming in a row. We tell you everything you need to know, plus tips on how to watch the moon, in this LIVESTREAM replay.
Super Blue Moon panoramas of 2024
Super Blue Moon closeups of 2024
More Blue supermoon closeups
Bottom line: What a night it was for all of us around the world this Monday! Did you see the Super Blue Moon? If you didn’t, here’s a gallery full of stunning images from our talented community of photographers.
Cristina Ortiz - based in Granada, Spain - has been an EarthSky editor since 2021. "Since I was a kid," she says, "I could feel that passion for science and communication." Cristina has a master’s degree in translation and interpreting, specializing in science and technology. She has served as a translator, interpreter and proofreader in both science and technology for various media organizations, including Netflix, and for museums and other companies.
Like what you read? Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.