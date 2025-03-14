EarthSun

Total lunar eclipse. Astonishing images here!

Posted by
Cristina Ortiz
and
March 14, 2025

A total lunar eclipse was visible yesterday night for the western half of Africa, western Europe, the Americas, eastern Australia, northern Japan and eastern Russia. Did YOU see it? The skies were cloudy for many people … But thankfully, some skywatchers from around the globe could capture the magnificent event. Enjoy these wonderful photos and see more incoming images here. Do you have an image to share? Submit it here.

Join us today for our LIVESTREAM at 12:15 pm (17:15 UTC) to relive the lunar eclipse!

Total lunar eclipse of March 13-14, 2025

Composite of 9 moons: a big red one and a line of smaller ones with different phases and colors.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Patrick Prokop in Savannah, Georgia, created this composite image of the different phases of the eclipse. Wonderful! Thank you, Patrick.
Orange moon with a bright halo on top.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Frank Lu in Arlington, Texas, shared this peculiar image and wrote: “While waiting for totality, it occurred to me that a similar diamond ring effect may be possible. I overexposed and I think I’ve achieved the desired outcome. I’m calling this a golden ring.” Thank you! Watch this video of Baily’s beads and the diamond ring effect during a total solar eclipse.
Three mostly orange images of the moon. The moons on the sides have a bluish tone at the top.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Petr Horálek captured these full moons from the Cerro Tololo Observatory in Chile. Petr wrote: “I made it happen (with no sleep yet) to finalize today’s lunar eclipse triplet, as the eclipse was truly beautiful over the CTIO Cerro Tololo observatory, Chile. Colors in the Earth’s shadow were vivid, including the turquoise effect at the start and even end of the eclipse (where primarily the ozone layer causes a bluish tint, referring to Richard Keen’s explanation from 2007). The effect was easily capturable on camera, but also nicely visible to binoculars.” Amazing, thank you! Image via Petr Horálek/ CTIO (Cerro Tololo Observatory)/ AURA/ NFS/ NOIRLab.

The eclipse and the stars

Orange moon in a dark background with many dim stars around.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | EarthSky’s Raúl Cortés shared this image from Monterrey, Mexico, and wrote: “During a full moon, stars around the moon are difficult to see because the intense glare of the moon washes out many stars. But during a lunar eclipse at totality, as soon as the moon goes completely into Earth’s shadow, stars immediately pop out and can be seen despite a full moon is there. That is the Blood Moon. It was an amazing scene. I had a chance to see the complete lunar eclipse and it was an amazing event.” Thank you! Did you know that the March full moon is also known as the Worm Moon?
Red moon at the bottom left. There are some faint stars to the right side and top of the image.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Delia Dallas captured this image from Warner Robins, Georgia, and wrote: “Pic of the lunar eclipse 10 minutes before clouds formed and completely obscured it.” Thank you, Delia!
The full moon looks red at bottom, orangish at left and grayish at top. There are some stars around.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Karl Diefenderfer in Quakertown, Pennsylvania, shared this image of the eclipsed moon and wrote: “Was able to image the lunar eclipse Just before the clouds rolled in!” Phew! Thank you, Karl.

More images of the eclipse

A full moon that looks reddish at the bottom right, orange at the bottom left, and white at the top.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Sheryl R Garrison in Southern Alberta, Canada, shared this image of the eclipse and wrote: “It was the battle of the clouds and chilly temperatures, but It was worth it to see the lunar eclipse.” Thank you!
Dark moon that looks reddish at bottom, orangish in the middle and grayish at top.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Lou Musacchio in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, photographed the full Worm Moon almost at maximum eclipse. See the colors? From red, to orange, to gray/bluish. Beautiful! Thank you, Lou.
The moon looks bright on the left side, orangish in the middle and dark brown on the right side.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Eliot Herman in Tucson, Arizona, shared this image and wrote: “Captured at the predicted end of totality. This eclipse was moderately dark at totality and the colors of ozone band were muted for this event.” Thank you!

Partial lunar eclipse

The left side of the moon is dark and not visible. The right side looks light orange.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Dominique Brocklehurst-Waite in Wokingham, Berkshire, UK, shared this beautiful image of the eclipsed moon during its partial phase. Thank you!
The moon looks light purple. The bottom left is not visible, as it is too dark.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Asha Prasad in Minnesota captured this lovely view of the moon during its partial phase. Thank you, Asha!

Bottom line: A total lunar eclipse was visible for many skywatchers around the world yesterday night. Did you see it? Here are some amazing images for you to enjoy.

Full moon names of the month and by the season

Video: Relive the lunar eclipse!

BlueskyThreadsBuffer
Posted 
March 14, 2025
 in 
Earth

Cristina Ortiz

View Articles
About the Author:
Cristina Ortiz - based in Granada, Spain - is EarthSky's defender of animals with her "lifeform" videos at EarthSky YouTube. Discover the most fascinating facts about all the beings with whom we share Earth. Are you ready for the adventure? Cristina has been an EarthSky.org editor since 2021. She has a master’s degree in translation and interpreting, specializing in science and technology. "Since I was a kid," she says, "I could feel that passion for science and communication."

Like what you read?
Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.

Your email address will only be used for EarthSky content. Privacy Policy
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More from 

Cristina Ortiz

View All
Australian lyrebirds have a hidden skill for farming
March 10, 2025
Beavers know better. They saved the Czech government $1 million!
March 3, 2025
Secretary birds are expert snake killers
February 26, 2025
New fish species named for Princess Mononoke
February 17, 2025