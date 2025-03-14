Total lunar eclipse. Astonishing images here!

VIDEO
A total lunar eclipse was visible yesterday night for the western half of Africa, western Europe, the Americas, eastern Australia, northern Japan and eastern Russia. Did YOU see it? The skies were cloudy for many people … But thankfully, some skywatchers from around the globe could capture the magnificent event. Enjoy these wonderful photos and
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Patrick Prokop in Savannah, Georgia, created this composite image of the different phases of the eclipse. Wonderful! Thank you, Patrick.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Frank Lu in Arlington, Texas, shared this peculiar image and wrote: “While waiting for totality, it occurred to me that a similar diamond ring effect may be possible. I overexposed and I think I’ve achieved the desired outcome. I’m calling this a golden ring.” Thank you! Watch this video of Baily’s beads and the diamond ring effect during a total solar eclipse.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Petr Horálek captured these full moons from the Cerro Tololo Observatory in Chile. Petr wrote: “I made it happen (with no sleep yet) to finalize today’s lunar eclipse triplet, as the eclipse was truly beautiful over the CTIO Cerro Tololo observatory, Chile. Colors in the Earth’s shadow were vivid, including the turquoise effect at the start and even end of the eclipse (where primarily the ozone layer causes a bluish tint, referring to Richard Keen’s explanation from 2007). The effect was easily capturable on camera, but also nicely visible to binoculars.” Amazing, thank you! Image via Petr Horálek/ CTIO (Cerro Tololo Observatory)/ AURA/ NFS/ NOIRLab. The eclipse and the stars
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | EarthSky’s Raúl Cortés shared this image from Monterrey, Mexico, and wrote: “During a full moon, stars around the moon are difficult to see because the intense glare of the moon washes out many stars. But during a lunar eclipse at totality, as soon as the moon goes completely into Earth’s shadow, stars immediately pop out and can be seen despite a full moon is there. That is the Blood Moon. It was an amazing scene. I had a chance to see the complete lunar eclipse and it was an amazing event.” Thank you! Did you know that the March full moon is also known as the Worm Moon?
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Delia Dallas captured this image from Warner Robins, Georgia, and wrote: “Pic of the lunar eclipse 10 minutes before clouds formed and completely obscured it.” Thank you, Delia!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Karl Diefenderfer in Quakertown, Pennsylvania, shared this image of the eclipsed moon and wrote: “Was able to image the lunar eclipse Just before the clouds rolled in!” Phew! Thank you, Karl. More images of the eclipse
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Sheryl R Garrison in Southern Alberta, Canada, shared this image of the eclipse and wrote: “It was the battle of the clouds and chilly temperatures, but It was worth it to see the lunar eclipse.” Thank you!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Lou Musacchio in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, photographed the full Worm Moon almost at maximum eclipse. See the colors? From red, to orange, to gray/bluish. Beautiful! Thank you, Lou.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Eliot Herman in Tucson, Arizona, shared this image and wrote: “Captured at the predicted end of totality. This eclipse was moderately dark at totality and the colors of ozone band were muted for this event.” Thank you! Partial lunar eclipse
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Dominique Brocklehurst-Waite in Wokingham, Berkshire, UK, shared this beautiful image of the eclipsed moon during its partial phase. Thank you!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Asha Prasad in Minnesota captured this lovely view of the moon during its partial phase. Thank you, Asha!
Bottom line: A total lunar eclipse was visible for many skywatchers around the world yesterday night. Did you see it? Here are some amazing images for you to enjoy.
Full moon names of the month and by the season
Video: Relive the lunar eclipse!
