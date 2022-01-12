Today's Image
Video: Shielded versus unshielded lighting
January 12, 2022
Jeremy Evans – who volunteers for the International Dark Sky Association (IDA) wrote in an email to EarthSky:
Hello, I’m a long-time subscriber and amateur astronomer. I wanted to share this video I made showing the benefits of dark sky approved lighting to help combat light pollution.
Thank you, Jeremy!
Bottom line: A video giving a dramatic demonstration of the benefits for stargazing of shielded light fixtures.
