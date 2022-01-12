Today's Image

Video: Shielded versus unshielded lighting

Editors of EarthSky
January 12, 2022

Video: Shielded versus unshielded lighting

Jeremy Evans – who volunteers for the International Dark Sky Association (IDA) wrote in an email to EarthSky:

Hello, I’m a long-time subscriber and amateur astronomer. I wanted to share this video I made showing the benefits of dark sky approved lighting to help combat light pollution.

Thank you, Jeremy!

See more videos: What is light pollution?

Take action: How you can help

Visit EarthSky’s Best Places to Stargaze

Love the night sky? Keep track of the moon with EarthSky 2022 lunar calendars. Now available. Going fast!

Shielded versus unshielded lighting: Light fixtures on pole in desert. The unshielded one is very bright! The other barely visible.
It might look at first as if there’s a single light shining in this desert night sky (about 2 hours east of Los Angeles). But there are really 2 separate light fixtures here, one shielded and one unshielded. Both are turned on, illuminated by a 20-watt bulb. Watch the video above, from Jeremy Evans of the International Dark Sky Association (IDA), showing how shielded lighting can help preserve the night. Thank you, Jeremy!

Bottom line: A video giving a dramatic demonstration of the benefits for stargazing of shielded light fixtures.

January 12, 2022
The EarthSky team has a blast bringing you daily updates on your cosmos and world. We love your photos and welcome your news tips. Earth, Space, Human World, Tonight.

Editors of EarthSky

