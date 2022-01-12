Video: Shielded versus unshielded lighting

Jeremy Evans – who volunteers for the International Dark Sky Association (IDA) wrote in an email to EarthSky:

Hello, I’m a long-time subscriber and amateur astronomer. I wanted to share this video I made showing the benefits of dark sky approved lighting to help combat light pollution.

Thank you, Jeremy!

See more videos: What is light pollution?

Take action: How you can help

Visit EarthSky’s Best Places to Stargaze

Love the night sky? Keep track of the moon with EarthSky 2022 lunar calendars. Now available. Going fast!

Bottom line: A video giving a dramatic demonstration of the benefits for stargazing of shielded light fixtures.